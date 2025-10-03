KBRA Assigns A+ Rating, Stable Outlook to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Turnpike Subordinate Revenue Refunding Bonds, First Series 2025.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to defease and redeem certain outstanding parity bonds for present value savings and pay the cost of issuance.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The Turnpike System is a highly essential, statewide, regional toll road system with limited competition.

The Commission has full rate setting autonomy which, together with prudent finance management and controls, has supported strong margins and stable debt service coverage.

Credit Challenges

The Commission’s O&M, capital and existing debt obligations, including its outstanding Act 44/89 obligations, are substantial and require annual toll increases, the cumulative effect of which may at some point dampen traffic demand, reducing operating margins and financial flexibility.

The planned issuance of $3.6 billion in senior obligations per the 10-year capital plan may pressure subordinate obligation coverage if actual traffic demand is materially weaker than forecast, although the Commission’s capital plans remain flexible if traffic volumes are not consistent with forecasts.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

A sustained trend of increasing net revenue resulting in debt service coverages well in excess of the Commission’s targets of 2.0x annual debt service on senior lien, 1.30x combined annual senior and subordinate debt service and 1.20x annual debt service for all obligations.

For Downgrade

A sustained decline in net revenue DSCRs below the Commission’s targets for all obligations.

Methodologies

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

