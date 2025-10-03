-

AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho and Its Subsidiary Following Announced Strategic Acquisition

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho and its subsidiary, Western Community Insurance Company, collectively referred to as Idaho Farm Bureau, remain unchanged following an announced acquisition under which Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company will merge into IFB Mutual Insurance Holding Company, the parent company of Idaho Farm Bureau.

The boards of directors of each company have approved the merger. AM Best expects the pending transaction to provide strategic efficiencies, risk diversification and an enhanced competitive position. AM Best notes Idaho Farm Bureau’s robust capital position, along with its strong management team that has a proven track record of profitable growth. AM Best will continue to monitor the progress of the proposed merger and evaluate any developments relative to Idaho Farm Bureau. The merger process will take approximately four months and is subject to regulatory approval.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Northbridge Financial Corporation’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Wentworth Insurance Company Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of the members of Northbridge Financial Corporation (Northbridge), which is composed of Federated Insurance Company of Canada, Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, Zenith Insurance Company and Verassure Insurance Company. All companies are domiciled in Ontario, Canada....

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (Mountain West) (Laramie, WY). The Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with positive implications following the announcement of a strategic transaction to merge Mountain West into IFB Mutual Insurance Holding Company, the parent company...

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Union Medical Benefits Society Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Union Medical Benefits Society Limited (UniMed) (New Zealand). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect UniMed’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The r...
Back to Newsroom