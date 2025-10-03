-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PRM7 2025-PRM7

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of PRM7 2025-PRM7, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $505.0 million fixed rate, interest-only mortgage loan. There is existing subordinate debt in the form of a $70.0 million mezzanine loan held outside the trust. Future additional debt is not permitted. The fixed rate loan is expected to have an five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrowers’ fee simple interests in 31 self-storage assets and two mixed-use asset encompassing 3.9 million sf located across 14 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the five largest of which are Massachusetts (28.2% of loan balance), North Carolina (16.8%), Florida (8.4%), U.S. Virgin Islands (6.7%), and New York (5.9%). As of August 2025, the portfolio's self-storage component was 85.9% leased, and the total portfolio occupancy was 80.5% leased.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the subject of approximately $38.6 million, which is 10.3% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $461.8 million, which is 35.9% below the appraiser’s aggregate as-is values. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 109.4%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspections of the properties, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1011635

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Thomas Sullivan, Senior Analyst (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1364
thomas.sullivan@kbra.com

Michael McGorty, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2393
michael.mcgorty@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

