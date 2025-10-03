Bleuet Celebrates Major Milestone: 500,000 Bras Sold

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bleuet, the mission-driven apparel brand dedicated to empowering and supporting tweens and teens with comfortable, age-appropriate undergarments including training bras, teen bras and everyday bras for girls, announces a major milestone: the sale of 500,000 bras. Since its founding, Bleuet has been committed to providing thoughtfully designed products free of tags and itchy seams that help girls, even those who are sensory sensitive, feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Bleuet bras have been lauded by leading media outlets including The New York Times Wirecutter, Parents and Huffington Post for their comfort, inclusivity, and thoughtful design. Share

Bleuet has garnered national recognition for its innovative approach to tween bras and teen bras. Bleuet bras have been lauded by leading media outlets including The New York Times Wirecutter, Parents and Huffington Post for their comfort, inclusivity, and thoughtful design. Most recently, Bleuet received the “Moms Who Get It” Award for 2025 from TheSkimm.

“This milestone represents more than just a number—it reflects the trust parents and girls have placed in us to create products that prioritize comfort, inclusivity, and confidence,” said Liz Rietz, CEO & Co-founder of Bleuet. “We are humbled and inspired to continue expanding our impact and supporting girls as they grow.”

In addition to availability on bleuetgirl.com and Amazon, Bleuet bras are now offered on Target.com and Nordstrom.com, expanding access to families across the country. The company’s growth has been fueled by its loyal community, new sustainable fabric lines (including organic cotton bras, bamboo bras and modal bras for girls), its commitment to supporting teen entrepreneurs who give back to their communities, and its Bras for Good donation program. Through partnerships with organizations serving foster youth and underserved communities, Bleuet has donated thousands of bras to empower the next generation.

As Bleuet celebrates this achievement, it looks ahead to expanding its product lines, increasing its social impact, and reaching more families seeking empowering apparel options for their tweens and teens.

About Bleuet

Bleuet is an apparel brand founded to empower and support tween and teen girls through thoughtfully designed undergarments and apparel. With focus on comfort, confidence, and giving back, Bleuet has become a trusted name for families navigating the tween and teen years. Through its Bras for Good Program, Bleuet has donated thousands of bras to girls in need, ensuring access to essentials that build dignity and self-assurance. Bleuet also invests in teen entrepreneurs who give back to their communities and supports their social causes.