AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Safe Auto Choice Insurance Company, Safe Auto Value Insurance Company and Safe Auto Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) to Safe Auto Choice Insurance Company (SACI), Safe Auto Value Insurance Company (SAVI) and Safe Auto Insurance Company (SAIC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. SACI, SAVI, and SAIC are all domiciled in Northbrook, IL and are ultimately owned by Allstate Insurance Group (Allstate).

The ratings reflect SACI, SAVI, and SAIC’s inclusion as members of Allstate, which on a consolidated basis has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as a strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

SACI, SAVI and SAIC provide Allstate with an opportunity to offer commercial auto products in various geographies. The rating actions consider SACI, SAVI, and SAIC’s inclusion in an intercompany reinsurance treaty, which consists of affiliated insurance entities within the Allstate organization. This agreement will stay in force until terminated by the parties in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.