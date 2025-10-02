REA Group to Acquire Leading 3D Tour and Interactive Floor Plan Technology iGUIDE

WATERLOO, Ontario & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REA Group (“REA”) today announced that it has agreed to acquire 61.5% of Planitar Inc., the maker of iGUIDE (“iGUIDE”). Based in Ontario, Canada, iGUIDE is a proprietary camera and software platform that uses advanced AI capabilities to identify property features and produce immersive 3D virtual tours, precise floor plans and reliable property measurement data.

iGUIDE’s proprietary PLANIX camera systems combine advanced LiDAR and 360° imagery to efficiently and accurately map property interiors and exteriors, converting physical spaces into digital ones. It is the market leader in Canada with 25% of all homes sold in the country in 2025 featuring an iGUIDE1. The affordable PLANIX R1 camera enables rapid capture and fast data processing while the iGUIDE platform offers the unique functionality to edit 3D tours after they are captured. iGUIDE is used by real estate photographers and agents in over 50 countries globally.

By combining floor plans with high-quality visual data, iGUIDE offers consumers an intuitive and immersive way to digitally explore built environments. Once a digital twin of a property is created, users gain access to interactive floor plans and detailed imagery, enabling them to take custom measurements and virtually walk through the space. This enhances their understanding of the property’s layout and dimensions, supporting more informed decision making.

The proposed acquisition complements REA’s consumer strategy, which is focused on delivering highly personalised, immersive and engaging property experiences for the more than 12 million Australians who use realestate.com.au every month2. Last year, REA launched its AI-driven next generation listing initiative to transform listings from a static advertisement to a dynamic real-time representation of a property. Consumers are now spending more time on listings and engaging more deeply3.

REA Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Wilson, said the company continues to invest in new technology to accelerate its strategy and evolve its market leading consumer products.

“I’m delighted to welcome the iGUIDE team into REA and look forward to introducing iGUIDE’s leading 3D tour and floor plan technology to the Australian market,” he said.

“This type of spatial mapping technology instils confidence and helps property seekers make more informed decisions while also providing agents and vendors a way to differentiate their property to secure the best outcome. While approximately less than five percent of listings currently feature a 3D tour4, we expect this to grow as advances in technology support higher quality and more accessible solutions, like iGUIDE.

“Interactive content and video will become the standard for property marketing in the coming years and already we’re seeing the positive impacts more immersive experiences are delivering for property seekers and real estate professionals. iGUIDE’s interactive floor plans and 3D tours are a natural extension for realestate.com.au and this proposed acquisition allows us to build on the video capabilities we have today, driving increased consumer engagement and delivering highly qualified leads to customers,” Mr Wilson added.

iGUIDE currently operates throughout North America and partners closely with resellers globally. As part of the transaction, iGUIDE will establish on-the-ground sales and operations in Australia later this year, providing greater support to existing and new customers in the Australian market.

iGUIDE co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Likholyot, who will transition to a Strategic Advisor and Director role following completion, commented: “It was clear after we started discussions last year, REA was the right fit for our business and we’re delighted to be joining the Group. REA is a company with a shared vision for accurate property data and information excellence, helping property seekers and industry professionals make the most informed property decisions.”

The iGUIDE management team will be led by incoming Chief Executive Officer, Jarrad Morden, and will continue to operate under its current structure and brand.

“This is an exciting milestone for iGUIDE and an opportunity to expand our reach with the support of a global leader in digital property experiences. I’m looking forward to working with REA’s world-class team to unlock new capabilities and establish a strong presence in the Australian market,” Mr Morden said.

The proposed transaction is subject to certain conditions and is expected to complete shortly. Planitar’s financial advisor for the transaction was TD Securities Inc. and its legal advisor was Pulse Law, LLC.

