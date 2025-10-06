Alloy Roofing Partners with IBEX Roof in Ridgefield, WA

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Roofing, a growing platform for best-in-class roofing services companies with the Branch Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today the successful partnership with IBEX Roof, a leading residential roofing company based in Ridgefield, Washington. Founded in 2015 by industry veteran Kirk Koskiniemi, IBEX serves customers across Washington and Oregon with reroof, service, gutter, and insulation offerings.

“We’re excited to welcome IBEX to Alloy,” said Greg Weller, Chief Executive Officer of Alloy. “The Pacific Northwest is a thriving market with a distinct character and strong demand for high-quality roofing services. It’s a region we’ve admired for some time, and entering it with a partner like IBEX—who knows the market, the customers, and the communities so well—makes this moment even more meaningful. Kirk and his team have built an outstanding reputation for quality and customer care, and we’re thrilled to join forces as we begin this next chapter together in the region.”

“This is an exciting milestone for IBEX,” said Kirk Koskiniemi, Owner of IBEX Roof. “Partnering with Alloy allows us to build on the foundation we’ve developed over the past decade, providing our team with additional resources, technology, and growth opportunities. We remain focused on delivering the same high-quality, customer-focused service our clients expect, while positioning the business for long-term growth and success”

About Alloy Roofing

Founded in 2024, Alloy Roofing is a growing platform for best-in-class roofing services companies with the Branch Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia. Like an alloy, our businesses become stronger and more resilient when brought together. Alloy fuses the expertise, resources, and values of our partner companies to shape a more forward-thinking roofing company and create lasting value for the communities that we serve. For more information on Alloy, please visit www.alloyroofing.com.