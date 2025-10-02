Movius Partners with Vodafone To Bring Secure Communications To Global Tier 1 Marketplace

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, today announced it has officially partnered with Vodafone, a leading telecommunications business. Through an initial rollout with Vodafone Germany, the partnership will bring enterprise-grade secure communications to the customers of the largest mobile operator in Europe, ensuring connections will be secure and compliant on any mobile endpoint.

Movius’ Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™) offering provides secure and compliant business mobile solutions on any endpoint. The offering, Vodafone Business MultiLine, unites a global tier 1 carrier and a globally-recognized and accepted secure communications platform. Vodafone Germany can now provide customers with security and adaptability across all communication endpoints and through all forms of messaging - from voice to text and social. Movius will enable Vodafone customers access to a full range of integrations, including Microsoft Teams, archival platforms and CRMs, leading to improved cross company communication and collaboration.

“Vodafone is widely recognized as a leader of business communications for its ability to seamlessly connect enterprises and scale its offerings to meet customer needs,” said Ananth Siva, CEO of Movius. “Now, with the addition of Movius, we are able to ensure the security of those communications and in a way that supports their customers’ day-to-day business operations.”

“Germany is one of the most strictly regulated markets where Vodafone operates,” said Marcus Hacke, Director of Marketing & Products, Vodafone Business Germany. “By integrating MultiLine by Movius into our business portfolio, we strengthen our role as a digitalization partner for industries with high security requirements and enable our customers to communicate flexibly and securely—without compromising data protection and regardless of their work location.”

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About Movius

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. Our flagship solution, MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, Vodafone, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai.