Xsolla and Nexstar Media Partner to Launch Gaming Vodcast Series Delivering All the Things to Enjoy the Game

LOS ANGELES & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a landmark content partnership with Nexstar Media Inc. Together, the companies will produce and distribute a co-branded vodcast series focused on the culture, business, and technology of gaming. Episodes will be available across NewsNation, The Hill, and Nexstar’s extensive digital and social media platforms, reaching millions of households and online viewers nationwide.

As the gaming industry continues to dominate global entertainment, players and developers alike are seeking deeper conversations bridging culture, technology, and creativity. The Xsolla + Nexstar vodcast series aims to fill this gap by pairing Nexstar’s expansive media reach with Xsolla’s deep expertise in interactive entertainment. The result is a unique series designed to inform, inspire, and engage both gamers and industry professionals.

Key advantages of the Xsolla + Nexstar vodcast partnership include:

Seasonal Production: Ten full-length episodes produced between 2025 and 2026, beginning with the premiere filmed at Gamescom in Germany in August 2025. Additional episodes will be filmed at NewsNation’s studios in Chicago, with opportunities for on-location shoots at major industry events.

Ten full-length episodes produced between 2025 and 2026, beginning with the premiere filmed at Gamescom in Germany in August 2025. Additional episodes will be filmed at NewsNation’s studios in Chicago, with opportunities for on-location shoots at major industry events. Continuous Distribution: Episodes released across major platforms, including NewsNationNow, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, ensuring accessibility for both video and audio audiences.

Episodes released across major platforms, including NewsNationNow, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, ensuring accessibility for both video and audio audiences. Comprehensive Promotion: Dedicated promotion across Nexstar’s television properties, local station websites, social accounts, and mobile apps, supported by teaser campaigns, banner ads, and social media takeovers.

Dedicated promotion across Nexstar’s television properties, local station websites, social accounts, and mobile apps, supported by teaser campaigns, banner ads, and social media takeovers. Industry Voices: Each episode will pair dedicated NewsNation host Cheryl Huang with Xsolla executives, partners, and featured game developers, providing a balance of editorial expertise and insider industry knowledge.

“Gaming is more than entertainment, it’s culture, connection, and commerce,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “This partnership with Nexstar gives us the ability to spotlight those stories at scale, providing audiences with new insights into the gaming world and giving players, creators, and developers all the things they need to enjoy the game.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with Xsolla to create compelling new programming for our NewNation viewers,” said Dan Lanzano, President of National Advertising Sales at Nexstar Media Inc. “This vodcast will showcase the trends, talent, and technology driving the gaming industry, while opening up new opportunities for brands to connect with one of the most influential and engaged audiences today.”

The Xsolla + Nexstar vodcast series will launch in August 2025 with its premiere episode filmed at Gamescom, followed by continuous episodes throughout late 2025 and into 2026.

Links to the first episode:

YouTube: newsnationnow.com/GamerGalaxy/youtube

Spotify: newsnationnow.com/GamerGalaxy/spotify

Apple Podcasts: newsnationnow.com/GamerGalaxy/apple

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across television, digital, and mobile platforms. With a portfolio of more than 200 owned or partner stations, Nexstar reaches millions of households across the United States.

For more information, visit nexstar.tv