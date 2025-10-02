SHI Releases 508 Compliance Solution with HPE, NVIDIA, and Kamiwaza

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Rehabilitation Act requires federal agencies, state and local governments, and their contractors to ensure all websites, applications, and digital services are accessible to individuals with disabilities. SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, has released a comprehensive Section 508 compliance solution developed in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NVIDIA, and Kamiwaza.

The integrated platform enables public sector agencies and their contractors to achieve and maintain digital accessibility compliance through automated AI-driven assessment, remediation, and continuous monitoring. The solution addresses accessibility barriers across visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive needs, ensuring compliance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards.

Kamiwaza’s ARIA (Accessibility Remediation Intelligence Agent) continuously scans and remediates accessibility issues across all digital assets. The solution operates on HPE Private Cloud AI as well as HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers built with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, providing the computational performance required for real-time accessibility analysis at scale. SHI delivers end-to-end integration services, from initial compliance assessment through deployment and ongoing support, ensuring organizations can successfully implement and maintain the solution.

“Digital accessibility should be built into every system from the ground up, and our comprehensive solution makes that achievable for organizations of any size,” said Denise Collison, Senior Vice President of Public Sector and Healthcare at SHI. “Through our integration expertise and deep understanding of compliance requirements, we’re enabling public sector agencies to deliver truly inclusive digital experiences while reducing the operational complexity that has historically made accessibility a challenge.”

“We’re thrilled to work with SHI, NVIDIA, and Kamiwaza to deliver a powerful, integrated solution that addresses the real-world challenges of digital accessibility,” said Robin Braun, Vice President, AI Business Development, Hybrid Cloud at HPE. “By combining our high-performance infrastructure with industry-leading AI technology and expert services through our Unleash AI program, we’re empowering organizations to achieve lasting Section 508 compliance, making digital experiences more inclusive for everyone.”

“Compliance has been an untapped application for AI agents, yet it represents one of the most impactful use cases we've seen,” said Luke Norris, Co-founder and CEO at Kamiwaza. “Our ARIA platform shows how intelligent automation can alleviate the compliance burden that traditionally consumes entire teams, allowing organizations to focus on their core mission while ensuring digital equity.”

