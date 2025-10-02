-

Everlaw and Consilio Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Litigation and Investigations

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced a newly expanded strategic partnership with Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services. Through this agreement, Consilio will now be able to give clients access to Everlaw’s AI-powered platform for litigation and investigations , enabling clients worldwide to address the growing demand for modern, cloud-based legal technology.

Legal data is growing in both volume and complexity, challenging organizations to mitigate risk, improve outcomes, and act with greater speed. Fortune 100 corporations and Am Law firms are actively transforming their workflows for litigation and investigations, and this partnership directly addresses that shift—delivering a cohesive, best-of-breed technology stack.

“By bringing integration with Everlaw to our Aurora digital enterprise platform, we continue to reinforce Consilio’s role as the trusted partner for clients navigating today’s most complex litigation and investigations,” said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. “Everlaw’s GenAI-driven capabilities, combined with our scale, technology and expertise, enable us to streamline reviews and deliver the outcomes clients expect—faster and with greater confidence.”

Consilio is rapidly investing in Everlaw AI expertise. The partnership will enable Consilio to offer a complete suite of advanced Everlaw tools, including Everlaw AI Assistant – such as Deep Dive and Coding Suggestions – and Everlaw’s collaborative narrative-building toolkit, Storybuilder, across the platform’s easy-to-use workflows. These innovations help streamline the eDiscovery review process and address the rising volume of data, from initial assessment to final production.

“The global capabilities and reach of Consilio are unmatched,” said AJ Shankar, Founder and CEO of Everlaw. “When you pair that scale with their team’s deep expertise in AI services, this collaboration creates a strategic powerhouse that delivers unprecedented value for our customers.”

Learn more about the Everlaw Consilio partnership at Everlaw Summit ‘25 in San Francisco Oct. 21-23.

About Consilio

Consilio is the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation services. Through its Consilio Complete suite and Aurora Digital Enterprise Platform, the company empowers multinational corporations and law firms to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and drive better outcomes. Aurora integrates advanced AI - including Guided AI Review, Native AI Review, AI Investigation, and TrueLaw narrative AI - into a unified platform that provides freedom, visibility, and control. Consilio operates offices, review centers, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. Learn more at www.consilio.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Everlaw Media Contact:
Colleen Haikes
press@everlaw.com

Consilio Media Contact:
Celia Dewyer
cdewyer@apcoworldwide.com

