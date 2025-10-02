Xilam Group Cracks Greenlight for Chickies

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Academy Award®-nominated French animation group Xilam (Paris:XIL) has greenlit its brand-new comedy series Chickies, a spin-off from its hit short-form, non-dialogue comedy Where’s Chicky?, following the signing of its first pre-sale with broadcaster France Télévisions (France). Currently in production, the 78 x 7’ CG-animated verbal series is aimed at kids aged 4-7 years old and is set to deliver by June 2027.

Chickies follows Chicky, Bekky and Poyo, three curious and cheerful chicks who have had enough of being cooped up. Boring! Any chance they get, they slip away to explore the world outside the henhouse. Objects, animals, flowers, scents… everything around the henhouse and on the farm is like a magnet attracting them. It’s irresistible, because curiosity is written into the DNA of our trio! Venturing into this vast world becomes a true adventure, with the chicks’ naivety inevitably leading to hilarity and a series of disasters.

The four seasons of Where’s Chicky? have seen an extraordinary digital success, with the series cumulating 7 billion views and 10 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as six million subscribers across its dedicated social media accounts on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Xilam has previously secured partnerships for Where’s Chicky? with leading international broadcasters, including in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and more, across SVOD, FVoD and AVoD platforms. On Okoo, France TV’s FVOD platform dedicated to children, the series is among the top 10 ranking in 2024 and 2025.

Marc du Pontavice, CEO & Founder at Xilam, said: “The world of Where’s Chicky? has brought viewers joy, education and humour for over 10 years, and it’s one of our most popular IP across both traditional broadcasters and digital channels. For us, it’s a natural step forward to expand the universe with Chickies and bring a longer-form, dialogue-driven series to global audiences – and it’s fantastic to have our trusted partner France Télévisions on board to bring this to life. We’re sure both new and existing fans will be highly entertained by the fresh and extended adventures of our cute and mischievous characters.”

