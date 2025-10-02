Seminole Nation Casinos Selects Pavilion Payments to Power Funding Solutions at Three Oklahoma Properties

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Payments, a leading omnichannel payment solutions provider in gaming, today announced that Seminole Nation Casinos has selected Pavilion Payments to deliver advanced funding solutions at its three Oklahoma properties: I-40, Wewoka, and Konawa.

“Seminole Nation Casinos’ selection of Pavilion Payments reinforces our position as a trusted leader in gaming payments,” said Diallo Gordon, President of Pavilion Payments. “Our partnership will streamline funding across their three properties and provide the flexibility needed to support continued growth.”

Seminole Nation Casinos will deploy Pavilion Payments’ VIP Preferred® eCheck and Choice4™ deferred settlement services, available at the cage and through VIP Financial Center self-service kiosks. Guests can access ATM transactions and credit card cash advances, with kiosks featuring multi-factor authentication (MFA) for added security. By adopting Pavilion Payments’ integrated technology, Seminole Nation Casinos is enabling faster and more convenient player funding while boosting operational efficiency.

Chuck Hulbutta, Enterprise Manager at Seminole Nation Casinos, said, “Selecting Pavilion Payments reflects our focus on providing guests with safe, seamless, and hassle-free access to their funds. These solutions help us enhance the entertainment experience at all three of our properties while supporting our operational goals.”

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Oklahoma through this partnership with Seminole Nation Casinos,” said Alyssa Beaver, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pavilion Payments. “Oklahoma is an important market for Pavilion, and working with three impactful properties further strengthens our regional footprint. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting operators with secure, seamless payment solutions while enhancing the player experience across the state.”

By implementing Pavilion Payments’ full suite of funding solutions, Seminole Nation Casinos is enhancing the overall payments experience for players and strengthening operational performance across its properties.

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create exceptional consumer experiences and maximize spend across physical and digital properties. As the industry’s leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, Pavilion delivers integrated software and funding options that make it easy for players to fund play, access winnings, and manage transactions securely.

With a full suite of cashless, digital, and in-person payment technologies, Pavilion Payments helps operators enhance the guest experience, streamline operations, and drive growth across the gaming ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

About Seminole Nation Casinos

Seminole Nation Casinos proudly operates three exciting locations across Oklahoma, with its I-40 Casino standing as the largest and most vibrant destination. Whether guests are there to play, relax, or enjoy a bite from the casinos’ affordable and delicious snack bar, they will find a cozy atmosphere and exceptional customer service that makes every visit unforgettable.

Seminole Nation Casinos are more than just a place to play; they are a pillar of support for the Seminole Nation Tribe of Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. Their mission is deeply rooted in uplifting their people, creating opportunities, and reinvesting in programs that promote education, wellness, and economic growth. Every spin, every prize, and every promotion helps the casinos give back to the tribe and build a stronger future together.

Seminole Nation Casinos is committed to entertainment with purpose. Where fun meets impact, and guests become part of something bigger.