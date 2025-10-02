payabl. Joins EPI as a Licensed Member to Enable Wero Payments in Europe

FRANKFURT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading financial technology provider payabl. has today announced that it has become one of the first licensed members of the European Payments Initiative (EPI) and a direct participant in Wero, EPI’s newly launched pan-European, fast and secure digital wallet, already used by more than 43.5 million Europeans.

By integrating as a direct acquirer, payabl. enables merchants, as well as other payment service providers (PSPs), across Europe to offer instant, secure account-to-account (A2A) payments – cutting costs at checkout while giving customers the speed and convenience they demand.

Martina Weimert, CEO of the European Payments Initiative (EPI), said: “We are delighted to welcome payabl. as one of the very first licensed members of EPI and a direct participant in Wero. Their integration underlines the strong momentum behind Wero as Europe’s trusted digital wallet. By joining at this early stage, payabl. is helping us accelerate access to instant, secure account-to-account payments across borders – making everyday commerce more convenient for consumers and more cost-efficient for merchants.”

Backed by Europe’s largest banks and built on SEPA Instant, Wero is the first truly pan-European wallet. Payments clear in under 10 seconds, including cross-border transactions, offering a lower-cost alternative to cards and tackling cart abandonment with a friction-free checkout.

For merchants outside the EU, including the UK, the integration ensures they can serve European shoppers with their preferred local methods, maintaining competitiveness in eCommerce.

Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl., said: “Integrating with Wero gives our merchants across Europe a new way to offer instant, secure, account-to-account payments that customers can trust. This is about more than speed – it’s about creating choice, reducing costs, and building loyalty in a highly competitive market.”

A changing European landscape

Momentum is also being fuelled by consumer behaviour. Research from payabl.’s State of European Checkouts report shows:

53% of consumers are willing to switch to new payment methods.

30% would do so for a faster checkout process.

The top three drivers of payment choice are convenience (20%), speed (18%) and security (17%), far outweighing habit (9%) or widespread acceptance (11%).

These findings underline that Europeans are active decision-makers in how they pay – and they are ready for innovation if it delivers meaningful improvements.