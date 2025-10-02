Wirehouse Advisors Seeking Independence Join Commonwealth Affiliate Union Street Financial

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national RIA dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announced the addition of Thomas Kinslow and Brian Sanford, CFP®, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Morgan Stanley, Kinslow and Sanford join Union Street Financial, a Commonwealth-affiliated firm, led by Daniel Gannon, CFP®, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. With more than 35 years of combined experience, Kinslow and Sanford add close to $350 million in client assets to the firm.1

”The strong reputation and experienced advisor network of Commonwealth and LPL Financial drew us in,” said Sanford. ”With this move, we’ll have access to Commonwealth’s award-winning service paired with the scale of LPL’s expert resources, robust wealth management solutions, and advanced technology. The teams’ exceptional support and consultative approach throughout our transition reinforces the value of this partnership.”

In describing the motivation for going independent and joining Gannon, ”The timing was right. Breaking away gives us the freedom and flexibility to enhance our offerings, provide next-level client service, and add solutions such as tax planning,” stated Kinslow. “Our team sought increased autonomy in our decision-making abilities without sacrificing the client experience. We look forward to our clients benefiting from this enhanced family office approach.”

“We’re proud to have supported Union Street for the last 15 years, and we welcome Tom and Brian to the Commonwealth community,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “We’re committed to delivering an unparalleled service experience as Tom, Brian, and Dan grow their multigenerational family office.”

Union Street Financial has been with Commonwealth since 2010, and with the additions of Kinslow and Sanford as managing partners, the team will continue to serve ultra-high-net-worth clients, small business owners, and families seeking multigenerational wealth planning. They pride themselves on specializing in strategic stock options and equity compensation planning, while taking a holistic, market, and investor-focused approach to client finances.

Hajjar added, “Our shared advisor-centric culture, access to a deep bench of experts, and enhanced resources are among the top reasons we’re seeing advisors choose the best firm partner for their future—Commonwealth in partnership with LPL.”

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) acquired Commonwealth Financial Network in August 2025. Commonwealth will operate as a wholly-owned portfolio company through the onboarding of Commonwealth advisors to LPL’s platform, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 12 Times in a Row.”2 Founded in 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California, and an operations hub in Blue Ash, Ohio. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 3,000 independent financial advisors managing $305 billion3 in assets nationwide by visiting commonwealth.com.

1 As of 01/31/2025

2 Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012–2014, and 2018‒2025 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 16, 2025, for December 2024 to April 2025, it is based on responses from 3,698 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

3 As of 06/30/2025