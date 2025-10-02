Acxiom and Client Command Partner to Revolutionize Automotive Marketing with Real-Time Shopper Identification

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the connected data and technology foundation for the world’s leading brands, and Client Command®, the pioneer in real-time automotive shopper identification, today announced a new partnership designed to help the automotive industry connect with in-market buyers – at the right time, in the right way.

Through this partnership, Acxiom now has access to Client Command’s patented Active Shopper Network™ (ASN) platform, enabling automotive brands to recognize and reach shoppers in the moments that matter most. As shoppers browse the open web, researching vehicles, comparing features, and reading reviews, ASN uses secure, privacy-first methods to detect when and where someone is showing high-intent signals. It then updates their intensity score in real time, without ever compromising their personal data, so brands can deliver relevant offers and experiences to shoppers most likely in market and interested. It's a step toward smarter engagement, better customer journeys, and stronger OEM-dealer alignment.

The Active Shopper Network’s intent-based audiences will be available to Acxiom and IPG clients through Interact, IPG’s AI-powered, end-to-end marketing platform, providing seamless access to in-market signals for insights, analytics, and activation across the advertising ecosystem.

“This is about relevance and respect,” said Keith Camoosa, Chief Product and Technology Innovation Officer at Acxiom. “We believe marketing should feel like a helpful nudge, not noise. By using responsibly sourced behavioral signals, we’re helping OEMs meet consumers with better timing, more value, and far less waste.”

“With this partnership, OEMs can identify Active Shoppers ® in real time, empower their dealers to craft tailor-made messaging, and ultimately improve the car buying experience for shoppers,” said Jonathan Lucenay, President and CEO of Client Command. “This isn't guesswork or modeling; it’s verified behavior from real people making real decisions.”

Key features of the Acxiom and Client Command solution:

True In-Market Signals: ASN analyzes 60+ billion webpages monthly and observes behavior across 250M+ consumer profiles to identify active vehicle shoppers.

Shopper Intensity Score: Every shopper is ranked based on recency, frequency, and depth of shopping activity, enabling better prioritization and downstream performance.

Make/Model Consideration Set: Up to five vehicle makes and models are identified per consumer based on their shopping behavior, providing insight into purchase intent, brand affinity, competitive cross-shopping, and enabling highly personalized messaging and offer alignment.

Privacy-Compliant Identity Resolution: With appropriate transparency and choice, anonymous site visitors can be resolved in real time via Acxiom's Real ID™, delivering personalized lead attributes while maintaining compliance with CCPA and other data privacy standards.

Easy to Activate Across OEM Channels: The solution includes batch delivery for CRM, email nurturing, or dealer follow-up and a real-time API for personalized website content, programmatic ads, or call center routing.

The solution includes batch delivery for CRM, email nurturing, or dealer follow-up and a real-time API for personalized website content, programmatic ads, or call center routing. Delivers Performance at Scale Over 24 million verified vehicle shoppers tracked monthly More than 60 billion webpages analyzed across 90% of U.S. connected devices 70%+ match rates across known and anonymous users Continuous real-time signal refinement ensures data stays fresh and predictive



Acxiom and Client Command plan to expand the Active Shopper ® signal framework into adjacent categories such as financial services, insurance, and travel, further enabling personalized experiences that respect privacy and empower consumer choice. Learn more about the automotive solution here.

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.

About Client Command

Founded in 1999, Client Command® is the automotive industry’s leading data solution, providing identity-level intent data that empowers dealers to gain a real competitive edge. Our mission is to deliver the most accurate, actionable data in automotive and equip dealer-partners with the tools to turn that data into results. Powered by the patented Active Shopper Network®, our platform helps dealers identify, engage, and convert car shoppers. Learn more about Client Command’s Active Shopper Network® at www.clientcommand.com/active-shopper-network/.