ComDesign Accelerates Contact Center Digital Transformation with Vonage APIs

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced Vonage Communications APIs are now integrated with ComDesign Co., Ltd.’s cloud-based Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solution, CT-e1/SaaS. This collaboration provides SIP Trunking that empowers contact centers to scale their global operations by simplifying access to local phone numbers in more than 65 countries.

The demand for consistent, cross-border communication infrastructure continues to grow as businesses expand their global footprint. Traditional methods reliant on physical, location-bound infrastructure have often posed challenges for international unification. By integrating Vonage Communications APIs for SIP trunking with ComDesign’s solution, companies can now operate global contact centers with ease, leveraging versatile phone number access via a cloud-based platform.

“At ComDesign, we are committed to empowering Japanese businesses with smarter, more agile communication tools,” said Kenji Terao, President and CEO for ComDesign. “The integration with Vonage opens the door for contact centers to break traditional barriers, enabling rapid global growth without the operational complexities of heavy infrastructure.”

This is particularly important for ComDesign, as it addresses cross-border telephony challenges, enabling rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and seamless global operations while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences worldwide.

“ComDesign’s solution not only simplifies international number provisioning but also aligns closely with Japan’s push for digital transformation,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. “By adopting a cloud-native approach, contact centers can now offer streamlined support to global customers, ensuring smoother interactions and improved customer satisfaction. Vonage is excited about the partnership and helping to position ComDesign among one of the first in Japan to deliver this level of capability.”

About ComDesign Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000, ComDesign launched its cloud-based CTI service “CT-e1/SaaS” in 2008. Its highly scalable proprietary architecture and detailed service model “CXaaS” (Customer Experience as a Service) — which supports users throughout deployment — have made it a trusted solution for contact centers of all sizes and industries.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.