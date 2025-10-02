-

ComDesign Accelerates Contact Center Digital Transformation with Vonage APIs

Vonage delivers unified operations for global contact center, enabling rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and geographic expansion

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced Vonage Communications APIs are now integrated with ComDesign Co., Ltd.’s cloud-based Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) solution, CT-e1/SaaS. This collaboration provides SIP Trunking that empowers contact centers to scale their global operations by simplifying access to local phone numbers in more than 65 countries.

The demand for consistent, cross-border communication infrastructure continues to grow as businesses expand their global footprint. Traditional methods reliant on physical, location-bound infrastructure have often posed challenges for international unification. By integrating Vonage Communications APIs for SIP trunking with ComDesign’s solution, companies can now operate global contact centers with ease, leveraging versatile phone number access via a cloud-based platform.

“At ComDesign, we are committed to empowering Japanese businesses with smarter, more agile communication tools,” said Kenji Terao, President and CEO for ComDesign. “The integration with Vonage opens the door for contact centers to break traditional barriers, enabling rapid global growth without the operational complexities of heavy infrastructure.”

This is particularly important for ComDesign, as it addresses cross-border telephony challenges, enabling rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and seamless global operations while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences worldwide.

“ComDesign’s solution not only simplifies international number provisioning but also aligns closely with Japan’s push for digital transformation,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. “By adopting a cloud-native approach, contact centers can now offer streamlined support to global customers, ensuring smoother interactions and improved customer satisfaction. Vonage is excited about the partnership and helping to position ComDesign among one of the first in Japan to deliver this level of capability.”

About ComDesign Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000, ComDesign launched its cloud-based CTI service “CT-e1/SaaS” in 2008. Its highly scalable proprietary architecture and detailed service model “CXaaS” (Customer Experience as a Service) — which supports users throughout deployment — have made it a trusted solution for contact centers of all sizes and industries.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Contacts

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Industry:

Vonage

NASDAQ:ERIC
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contact:
press@vonage.com

Social Media Profiles
Vonage on LinkedIn
More News From Vonage

Vonage Recognised in the GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it has been recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). Vonage believes this recognition highlights its unique ability to deliver an integrated communications platform that enhances business productivity and customer engagement. Vonage’s UCaaS solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC), empowers enterprises across regulated and unregulated industries...

Vonage Recognized in the GartnerⓇ Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Named a Niche Player, Vonage believes this recognition highlights how the company helps companies increase agent productivity and deliver more personalized customer experiences with its innovative AI-powered technologies. Vonage’s CCaaS solution, Vonage Contact Center (VCC), provides businesses of all sizes...

Vonage Named Best CPaaS Provider

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today it has been recognised as the ‘Best CPaaS Provider’ at the 2025 UC Awards. Vonage Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) advances how developers and enterprises deliver customer experiences. Through easy-to-use, AI-enabled APIs, Vonage provides the tools for intelligent and customised communications. This allows businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences that are personalised and secure,...
Back to Newsroom