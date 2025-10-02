-

Obsidian Solutions Group Places Third in Wildland Fire VT Challenge at Central Florida Tech Grove

Discover how Obsidian Solutions Group clinched Third Place in the Wildland Fire VT Challenge! Watch our team’s cutting-edge XR solution in action, revolutionizing wildfire preparedness.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Solutions Group is proud to announce that its team–led by Ryan Chen and Anthony Jackson–earned Third Place and a $30,000 award in the Wildland Fire Virtual/Training (VT) Prize Challenge, sponsored by the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) and Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), in partnership with Central Florida Tech Grove.

The Prize Challenge invited innovators from industry, academia, and government to develop immersive extended-reality (XR) proof-of-concept tools that can simulate real-time fire–environment interactions, enhance preparedness for wildfire impacts on military installations, and strengthen decision-making under complex conditions.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our drive to innovate at the intersection of emergency response and emerging technologies,” said President and Co-Founder Jim Wiley. “Wildland fire response presents some of the most complex and dangerous operational environments imaginable, and we are proud to contribute solutions that strengthen preparedness, protect communities, and support those on the front lines.”

Recognition in this challenge underscores Obsidian’s role as a trusted partner in advancing next-generation training and simulation capabilities—aligned with SERDP and ESTCP’s broader $55 million investment in wildfire science and resilience research.

About Obsidian Solutions Group
Obsidian Solutions Group is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense and security applications. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we deliver cutting-edge training and operational support to enhance the capabilities of our military and government partners. www.obsidiansg.com

Contacts

Company Press Contact:
Kayla Roy
Marketing Supervisor
kroy@obsidiansg.com

Obsidian Solutions Group

