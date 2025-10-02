The Inactive Company Honors First Responders with Discount and Donation for First Responders Day on October 28

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of First Responders Day on October 28, The Inactive Company, an Atlanta-based sleep performance brand, announces a partnership with the First Responders Foundation to promote the sleep health of first responders nationwide. Throughout October, The Inactive Company will donate 15% of its sales that month to the Foundation. Additionally, all customers will receive 25% off the company’s Inactivators™ Performance Sleep Mask throughout October by using promo code RESPOND25 at checkout.

Sleep is one of the most essential factors for first responders, who endure long shifts, irregular schedules, and high-stress environments, yet it is often neglected. Studies indicate that 85% of first responders experience sleep deprivation during 24-hour shifts, which results in slower reaction times, impaired decision-making, and a higher risk of injury. Tools like sleep masks can help enhance recovery by blocking daylight, stimulating melatonin production, and improving alertness and reaction time upon waking.

The impact of disrupted sleep doesn’t end with first responders; it extends into their households as well. Research shows that the spillover effects of job-related fatigue and trauma can strain relationships, as loved ones deal with the anxiety of not knowing when their partner is in harm’s way or manage home responsibilities while the first responder recovers from long, irregular shifts. Supporting sleep health, therefore, not only boosts the resilience of first responders but also helps protect the well-being of their families.

“First responders put everything on the line for us, often at the expense of their own health and recovery,” said Lori Oliver, Co-Founder of The Inactive Company. “Our mission has always been to use athlete-grade sleep technology to help people perform at their best. Partnering with the First Responders Foundation allows us to expand that mission to those who need it most — those who serve and protect our communities.”

The First Responders Foundation, whose mission is to serve and honor all First Responders, Veterans, and their families, as well as build appreciation and respect for their work and enhance public safety, strongly believes in the connection between sleep, resilience, and safety.

“Quality sleep isn’t a luxury for first responders; it is a necessity,” said Todd Sears, President of the First Responders Foundation. “This partnership with The Inactive Company highlights the importance of sleep health for first responders, while also providing a resource to continue our mission of protecting those who protect us.”

The Inactivators Performance Sleep Mask features patented technology, including complete light-blocking properties, pressure-free eye zones to protect REM cycles, thermoregulation to prevent overheating, and a secure anatomical fit for reliable use in demanding environments.

For more information and to purchase Inactivators, visit https://inactiveco.com.

About The Inactive Company

The Inactive Company is a sleep performance brand dedicated to developing technology and tools that enhance rest and recovery for everyone. Its innovative sleep mask, Inactivators™, is a scientifically backed solution to improve sleep and is trusted by professional and collegiate sports organizations. By emphasizing the science of sleep and the power of intentional design, the company aims to create a world of well-rested individuals.