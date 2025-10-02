Petszel and Iterable Partner to Redefine Pet Adoption Support With Real-Time Personalization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterable, the AI-powered communication platform, today announced a partnership with Petszel, a fast-growing innovator in pet care technology, to transform post-adoption communication. Petszel will leverage Iterable to deliver individualized, real-time support journeys for pet adopters, ensuring more animals stay in loving, sustainable homes.

For decades, pet adopters have walked away with a folder of papers or a stream of generic emails, leaving them without the right guidance at the right time. Petszel is changing that.

“Pet adoption is a profoundly individual experience—no two journeys are the same,” said Matt Russell, founder and CEO of Petszel. “Iterable gives us the personalization engine we were missing, so every pet parent gets the support they need at exactly the right moment. That changes outcomes for pets, for shelters and for families.”

A New Era of Pet Adoption

With Iterable, Petszel can tailor each communication journey to the unique combination of species, breed mix, life stage and geography, whether it’s training tips for a first-time dog parent, seasonal safety advice (like hot weather precautions) or nutrition guidance for a senior cat.

These personalized communications reduce pet return rates and strengthen the adopter-pet bond, ensuring more pets remain in loving homes.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Shelter-branded experiences that ensure 100% of adopters are reached with timely, relevant resources.

that ensure 100% of adopters are reached with timely, relevant resources. Real-time integration of adopter and pet data from 300+ shelters, scaling to support 1.2 million adoptions annually by early next year.

of adopter and pet data from 300+ shelters, scaling to support 1.2 million adoptions annually by early next year. AI-powered messaging that delivers support in the moments that matter most.

that delivers support in the moments that matter most. Guidance to connect adopters with trusted services, from pet nutrition to veterinary providers, all delivered in context and with care.

Scaling Compassion Through Technology With Iterable

Petszel began with 20 pilot shelters in early 2024 and quickly scaled to over 300 participating organizations representing more than 600,000 annual adoptions. From the outset, the platform focused on delivering personalized, branded engagement, but the company sought more powerful tools to expand that personalization and sustain it at scale.

After evaluating a range of engagement solutions, Petszel ultimately chose Iterable as the platform capable of matching its vision for the future of pet adoption. Iterable stood apart for its advanced AI capabilities, real-time automation and seamless cross-channel flexibility across email, SMS and mobile.

“This is one of those moments where enterprise-level technology is being applied in a deeply human way,” said Lauren Kopulsky, head of communications at Iterable. “With Petszel, we’re bringing AI-powered individualization to a space that’s long overdue for transformation. It’s not just about stronger engagement; it’s about helping more pets find and stay in happy, healthy homes.”

Expansion Across the U.S. Pet Ecosystem

Petszel’s communication journeys launched on Iterable in early September. The company is also expanding partnerships within the wider pet care ecosystem, bringing more relevant, impactful services into the adopter experience.

Together, Petszel and Iterable are proving that intelligent, empathetic communication can make a measurable difference in animal welfare, helping pets, adopters and shelters thrive.

About Iterable

Iterable is the AI-powered communication platform that organizations trust to build deeper customer relationships through personalized, real-time engagement. With Iterable, leading brands like Priceline, Fabletics, Blockchain and Box deliver seamless cross-channel experiences by turning data into action and continuously optimizing for maximum impact. Because the future of marketing isn’t about sending more campaigns; it’s about creating moments that matter. Learn more at www.iterable.com.

About Petszel

Petszel is an innovative startup co-founded by a team of veteran entrepreneurs who are committed to transforming the post-adoption experience for shelters and pet parents. The platform offers shelters a seamless, branded experience that connects new pet parents with vital resources, veterinary care and more, ensuring continuity of care and healthier outcomes for pets. For more information, please visit petszel.com.