Advancing Eco Agriculture Partners with Edacious to Accelerate Regenerative Agriculture

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) and Edacious are proud to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the adoption of regenerative agriculture through advanced data-driven insights and food quality measurement.

The collaboration is rooted in a shared mission to transform agriculture by focusing on soil health, crop vitality, and food nutrient density. AEA contributes decades of field experience, regenerative agronomy expertise, and proven tools to build healthier, more resilient farms. Edacious completes the formula by helping producers demonstrate the real-world benefits of their practices, using cutting-edge lab technology to measure the nutrient density and safety of the final food products, and a software platform that puts these results in the context of human health.

“We’ve been excited about the opportunity of growing food as medicine since AEA was founded almost twenty years ago,” said John Kempf, AEA’s founder and Chief Vision Officer. “With the ability of Edacious to measure food nutritional integrity, we’ll be able to demonstrate the many ways that regenerative systems can benefit human nutrition and health.”

Through this partnership, AEA growers will receive a discount on Edacious’s services, making high-level food quality analysis more accessible. This empowers farmers to directly connect their regenerative farming practices to measurable outcomes in nutrient density, traceability, and shelf stability—areas of growing importance for both consumers and supply chains.

By connecting agricultural practices with measurable food quality outcomes, this partnership opens new opportunities for farmers to differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive market, and be rewarded financially for their environmental stewardship. It also helps meet rising consumer demand for transparency, nutrition, and ecological responsibility.

“For too long, growers have had to compete on a commodity basis, with little recognition for the quality of the food they produce,” said Eric Smith, CEO of Edacious. “By making food quality and nutrient density measurable, this partnership helps growers establish a new standard – one where their stewardship and regenerative practices translate directly into the value of their products.”

The partnership reinforces the importance of data in regenerative systems. Measurable improvements in nutrient density, environmental impact, and food shelf life are essential to advancing credibility and accountability within the regenerative agriculture movement.

“AEA’s mission is ‘to empower growers with innovative, science-backed tools and solutions to regenerate and revitalize agriculture and food systems,’” said Eric Girdler, AEA’s CEO. “The solutions provided by Edacious fit within that mission, and have significant potential to enhance the bottom-line success of our growers.”

Together, AEA and Edacious are aligning agronomy, technology, and grower support to lead the way in regenerative agriculture. This collaboration supports farmers in building resilient operations while delivering healthier food and restoring ecosystem function—laying the foundation for long-term impact across the food system.

Please visit advancingecoag.com/land/edacious/ to learn more about working with AEA and/or beginning testing through the Edacious platform.

About Edacious

Edacious is a science-forward technology company on a mission to change how we understand and value food. Our tools combine lab analysis, software, and storytelling to help brands, farmers, researchers, and food system leaders evaluate and communicate the nutritional quality of their food. By connecting the dots between agriculture and human health, Edacious empowers producers and consumers with the tools and data needed to prioritize nutrition and sustainability.

About AEA

Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA) empowers farmers through scalable regenerative agriculture solutions that create extraordinary results. Founded in 2006, AEA is dedicated to increasing yields, crop performance, and farm profitability; while reducing or eliminating the need for pesticides and fertilizers that inhibit natural growing systems. The company has helped thousands of growers implement regenerative agricultural practices and unique crop plans on more than four million acres globally.