UniUni Partners with Virtual.com to gain access to over 4,000 network access points across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UniUni, a leading North American parcel delivery company, has announced a strategic partnership with Virtual, a transportation technology provider and operator of North America’s largest open parcel access network. Through this partnership, Virtual will serve as UniUni’s retail location network partner, supporting UniUni’s expanding last-mile operations with scalable infrastructure.

Beginning in Q4 2025, UniUni will have access to 1,300 Virtual Network PUDO locations across Canada. The move enables UniUni to offer secure, drop off and return options to customers without investing in standalone infrastructure.

The Virtual Network offers a rapidly growing footprint of parcel access points (Pick-Up and Drop-Off) locations and more than 3,000 locker access points—designed for shared use by couriers, retailers, and logistics providers. It's a fully open, carrier-agnostic model that provides seamless access to high-traffic, strategically-located parcel access points, allowing partners like UniUni to continue their rapid national expansion.

“Our partnership with Virtual allows us to extend our delivery capabilities across Canada with a proven, data-driven drop-off network,” said Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni. “Virtual’s technology and access point footprint are exactly what we need to offer more convenient, reliable last-mile delivery options, with the speed to market we require to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Access to 3,000+ Virtual Network access points





Virtual Network’s open-access national footprint





Parcel access point platform with high uptime and bilingual support





API integrations and logistics software to streamline parcel handoffs





to streamline parcel handoffs Data-driven expansion based on ROI and consumer access patterns

By partnering with Virtual, UniUni gains instant access to Virtual Network, a national parcel access point network and a full suite of logistics tools—from routing optimization to real-time parcel tracking. This allows UniUni to better serve e-commerce partners and end customers with enhanced delivery flexibility, lower operational overhead, and expanded reach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UniUni to the Virtual Network,” said Jonathan Spence, CEO of Virtual. “This partnership reinforces our mission to provide shared infrastructure that empowers delivery companies to grow without limits. UniUni’s use of the network demonstrates how our model helps fast-moving logistics players scale smarter and create great customer experiences.”

Deployment begins in Q3 2025, with expansion continuing throughout the year. Virtual Network access points are selected using a joint analytics approach to ensure high consumer demand, fast adoption, and measurable ROI.

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information about how UniUni can help your business, visit uniuni.com.

About Virtual.com

Virtual Network is a next-generation agnostic logistics platform, connecting local couriers, national retailers, and e-commerce operations with scalable delivery solutions. Its platform offers smart routing, decision-free optimization, and integrated tech for the future of logistics.