Aprovall and Owlin Join Forces to Deliver Real-Time Third-Party Risk Insights to 32,000 Users

AMSTERDAM & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This partnership brings together Aprovall’s 20 years of expertise in third-party risk assessment and management with Owlin’s global adverse media monitoring solution for evaluating and monitoring external third-party risk.

By joining forces, Aprovall’s TPRM platform now incorporates Owlin’s intelligence, enabling its 32,000 users to continuously monitor early warning indicators (risk scores) across millions of news articles. These insights empower them to act on third parties requiring special attention immediately. The capability supports compliance with European regulations, including the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDD), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the NIS 2 cybersecurity directive.

As a partner, Owlin enhances Aprovall’s offering by providing early warning indicators based on diverse sources, including adverse media, sanctions data, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and national regulations, covering more than 3 million sources in multiple languages.

Emmanuel Poidevin, President of Aprovall:

“To better serve our clients’ needs in terms of third-party risk and performance management, we were looking for the right partner in terms of risk event monitoring and adverse media. The cultural and technical fit with Owlin was a success from day one. This integration allows our customers to receive daily updates across various themes, including financial, sustainability & ESG, performance, compliance, capacity, and cyber risk, within the platform and its APIs.”

Sjoerd Leemhuis, CEO of Owlin, adds:

“With escalating trade tensions, shifting tariffs and increasing regulatory pressure, companies need sharper tools to navigate uncertainty. By bringing Owlin’s real-time intelligence into Aprovall’s platform, we give organisations the foresight to anticipate change, mitigate third-party risks and stay competitive in an increasingly volatile global economy.”

About Owlin

Owlin is a Dutch-American company specializing in external third-party risk intelligence. It enables companies to efficiently and in near-real time track adverse media data and other sources across large portfolios. Powered by AI, Owlin provides detailed analytics and reporting to continuously inform businesses of early warning indicators, enabling them to protect their operations and reputation effectively. Within the United States, Owlin already serves over 100 banks through established partner relations.

www.owlin.com

About Aprovall

Aprovall is a French company specializing in third-party risk assessment and management. The company develops software for third-party governance, risk, and compliance (TPRM – Third-Party Risk Management / TPGRC – Third-Party Governance, Risk, and Compliance). Its Aprovall360 platform simplifies and automates the evaluation of suppliers, service providers, subcontractors, and clients across procurement, compliance, and risk management processes. Today, Aprovall supports over 1,800 clients in assessing more than 450,000 third parties across 153 countries.

www.aprovall.com