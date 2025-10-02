-

Deluxe Expands Relationship with Peoples Bank Through Integrated Payments and Treasury Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced an expanded partnership with Peoples Bank, a $9.5 billion financial institution headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. This new engagement will deliver integrated Merchant Services, further strengthening a relationship built on shared values of innovation, service, and community impact.

Over the past year, Peoples Bank has been deepening its relationship with Deluxe, choosing to place a portion of its promotional business with Deluxe in January, its check business in March, and now its Merchant Services offerings. This progression reflects the power of One Deluxe, with cross-functional teams coming together to deliver a unified, enterprise-grade experience that supports the bank’s commercial client strategy.

By partnering with Deluxe, Peoples Bank continues to transform transactional services into strategic assets that strengthen customer loyalty, improve operational efficiency, and drive non-interest income.

“Peoples Bank is a highly engaged Deluxe client, and this expanded partnership is a great example of what’s possible when we bring our teams together to solve for the full picture,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe.

“Deluxe continues to be a trusted partner for Peoples Bank, and this expanded engagement reflects our shared commitment to providing business clients with forward-thinking solutions,” said Rich Vaughan, EVP, Retail & Business Banking at Peoples Bank. “We appreciate Deluxe’s collaborative approach and the way they brought their team together to understand our goals and deliver a plan that supports our vision.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Contacts

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
651-447-4197
brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications
612-669-1459
keith.negrin@deluxe.com

