Centex Construction Partners with One Way Property Restoration

TOMBALL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through Centex Construction (“Centex”) (www.centexconstruction.com), a leading provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for the multi-family facility market, it has made an investment in and partnered with One Way Property Restoration (“One Way”) (www.oneway.com) to support its strategic growth plan.

We are excited to work alongside Jason, Joshua, and the One Way team. Their expertise, capabilities, and entrenched customer relationships are accretive to Centex, and strengthen the platform’s emergency mitigation and restoration service mix. Share

Founded in 2001 by Jason Dupuis and later joined by Joshua Rafter, One Way is an established provider of 24/7 emergency mitigation and restoration services for water and fire damage, mold remediation, reconstruction, and carpet cleaning services primarily serving the multi-family and commercial end markets. One Way is based in Tampa, Florida, and maintains additional locations in Washington, Michigan, Indiana, and Maryland.

“We are excited to partner with One Way,” said Mark Whitehead, President of Centex. “Jason and Joshua have built an outstanding business with a diversified customer base, unique service offering, and geographic presence that aligns well with and broadens the platform’s footprint. We look forward to providing resources and infrastructure to support One Way’s continued success.”

“Partnering with Centex and O2 is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the future growth of both businesses. One Way now has an additional suite of services that we can deliver to our customers through Centex’s renovation and maintenance capabilities, while Centex gains additional restoration capacity and access to four new geographic markets,” said Jason Dupuis, President of One Way. “Centex is an outstanding fit for our company, and we are thrilled to partner with Mark and his team as we embark on this next chapter.”

Charlie Miller at O2 commented, “We are excited to work alongside Jason, Joshua, and the One Way team. Their expertise, capabilities, and entrenched customer relationships are accretive to Centex, and strengthen the platform’s emergency mitigation and restoration service mix. This partnership expands our total addressable market, creates significant cross-selling opportunities, and enhances our position as a leader in the multi-family services sector.”

About Centex Construction

Headquartered in Tomball, TX and founded in 2016, Centex Construction is a leading provider of renovation, restoration, and maintenance services for existing, largescale multi-family property managers and owners. The Company’s operations span 8 states across the Southeast and Southwest United States. Centex offers a comprehensive suite of services, including immediate maintenance repair, exterior renovations, roofing, restoration and rebuild, interior renovations, and amenity upgrades, among other services. Centex completes thousands of jobs annually with many of the largest nationally recognized property managers and owners in the United States. Additional information is available at www.centexconstruction.com.

About One Way

One Way is an established provider of 24/7 emergency mitigation and restoration services for water and fire damage, mold remediation, reconstruction, and carpet cleaning services primarily serving the multi-family and commercial end markets. One Way is based in Tampa, Florida, and maintains additional locations in Washington, Michigan, Indiana, and Maryland. Additional information is available at www.oneway.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.