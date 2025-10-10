Daikin and ForeFront Power Energize Mexico Production Plants with Rooftop Solar

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daikin Manufacturing México (DMMX), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., the world’s leading global supplier of advanced air conditioning and heating solutions, announced the completion of a 1.2 megawatt-DC (MW DC) rooftop solar project with ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects.

“These projects with ForeFront Power demonstrate how manufacturers in Mexico and around the world can take control of their energy costs and reduce supply chain emissions.” - Miguel Medina, DMMX Senior Plant Director, Residential Business Share

The new solar energy arrays, located on the rooftops of DMMX’s two newest production plants in the Millennium Industrial Park in San Luis Potosí, each have a capacity of 624 kW-DC and will , provide a total installed capacity of 1,250 kW-DC and generate approximately 1,180,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean, renewable electricity annually—enough to power over 160 homes each year.

“Expanding our solar capacity in San Luis Potosí is a strategic step toward realizing Daikin’s Environmental Vision 2050 of achieving carbon neutrality across our business by mid-century,” said Miguel Medina, DMMX Senior Plant Director, Residential Business. “These projects with ForeFront Power demonstrate how manufacturers in Mexico and around the world can take control of their energy costs and reduce supply chain emissions.”

Building on the success of an existing 500 kW solar project at one of its initial San Luis Potosí facilities, Daikin Manufacturing Mexico sought to procure additional solar energy capacity to advance Daikin’s global sustainability goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency. Daikin Manufacturing Mexico collaborated with ForeFront Power to identify opportunities for renewable energy adoption at its growing San Luis Potosí complex. ForeFront Power conducted a comprehensive assessment of DMMX’s energy requirements at its four San Luis Potosí production plants and developed two new rooftop solar systems atop two of the plants.

The clean, renewable energy produced by the rooftop solar arrays will help DMMX reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 900 tons per year, which is equal to over 880,000 pounds of coal burned. The added clean energy is also a net positive for local air quality, with its carbon offset equivalent to removing 180 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the road each year.

“This project with Daikin Manufacturing Mexico showcases the power of renewable energy to drive both environmental and business benefits for companies across the Mexican private sector,” said Dr. Ruben Fontes, CEO of ForeFront Power. “It’s been an honor to work with DMMX to help maximize the impact of their solar investment in San Luis Potosí and make significant progress toward their broader sustainability goals as a global organization.”

The project was delivered at no upfront cost to Daikin Manufacturing Mexico. Through a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), ForeFront Power owns and maintains the system, while DMMX purchases the electricity at a fixed, lower rate than the utility for electricity, ensuring long-term budget predictability and protection from utility rate increases.

About Daikin

Daikin Industries Ltd. is a Japanese global company with more than 100 years of experience in the commercial, industrial and residential air conditioning industry. With a presence in over 170 countries, 100,000 employees worldwide, and a strong environmental responsibility, it has set the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit www.daikin.com.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading developer of commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, also offering fleet electrification services. Over 15 years of working together, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,900 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.6 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. ForeFront Power serves business, government, education, healthcare and community solar customers with a broad array of development, asset management and advisory services from its San Francisco headquarters and via teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.forefrontpower.com.