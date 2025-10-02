Xylem Announces Sale of Metering Assets Outside North America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company, has entered into a definitive agreement for AURELIUS to acquire the assets of its water and heat metering business outside North America.

The transaction comprises Xylem’s international metering business – a division of the company’s Measurement and Control Solutions segment. It includes associated metering assets, products, and facilities serving customers in Europe and select international markets. The division generated approximately $250 million in revenues in 2024 with Adjusted EBITDA margin dilutive to Xylem.

Xylem will retain its North American smart metering business, which continues to play a strategic role in driving above-market growth and delivering long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders.

“This decision reflects our strategy to simplify our portfolio and focus on where we can have the greatest impact empowering customers and communities to build a more water-secure world,” said Matthew Pine, Xylem president and CEO. “The international metering business has a different product mix and margin profile than our core operations. In contrast, our scale, capabilities and leadership in the North American smart metering market position us to capture meaningful growth.”

“We’re deeply grateful to our customers and colleagues whose dedication and partnership have been instrumental in shaping the international metering business. I look forward to seeing them advance this important work with AURELIUS.”

Xylem’s smart metering portfolio will continue to be marketed under the Sensus name in North America, reflecting the brand’s strong equity and leadership position with customers in its largest market.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to receiving required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, including actions relating to the carve-out of the international metering business. Xylem colleagues associated with the international division will be part of a standalone Sensus International group of companies owned by AURELIUS. The Sensus International name and international product names will continue to be used on an interim basis by AURELIUS outside North America.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xylem will release its third-quarter 2025 results on October 28, 2025.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $8.6 billion in 2024, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and let’s solve water.