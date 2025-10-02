PUMA Releases New Podcast Unpacking the Past, Present and Future of Football Jerseys

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PUMA launches Who Gives a Shirt, a new five-part podcast series hosted by former professional footballer Jack Fowler and content creator Kimberley Cumberbatch. The series dives into the powerful cultural, historical and environmental impact of football shirts, exploring how these iconic jerseys shape identity, passion and community – both on and off the pitch.

Each episode features expert guests ranging from designers and dedicated supporters to sports historians, uncovering the stories, memories and meaning woven into football shirts, as well as innovations in design, materials and sustainability that reflect PUMA’s commitment to a FOREVER.BETTER.

"I’m genuinely so excited to be co-hosting this podcast and diving into the amazing stories behind football shirts. It’s wild to see how something as simple as a shirt can mean so much to people, forming part of their identities and core memories"- Jack Fowler

Kerstin Neuber, Senior Director Corporate Communications at PUMA, said: “Football shirts are powerful symbols of fandom, yet their environmental impact is not widely explored. With Who Gives a Shirt, we celebrate their cultural and historical significance while highlighting the designs shaping the future of sportswear. It’s about honoring tradition while driving the game, and the industry, forward in a responsible way.”

Who Gives a Shirt builds on the foundation of PUMA’s Green Flags podcast, continuing to explore the role of sustainability in sport and fashion. While the series celebrates the cultural significance of football shirts, it also considers their environmental impact.

Through its FOREVER.BETTER. platform, PUMA contributes to industry dialogue around more responsible production methods – highlighting innovations such as their RE:FIBRE textile-to-textile recycling initiative, which helps reduce textile waste by giving old garments and factory off-cuts a second life in new products.

Upcoming episodes include:

Episode 1, Kicking Off - Alongside our hosts, journalist and film producer Xaymaca Awoyungbo explores the origins of football jerseys and how kits were adopted by football clubs around the world

Episode 2, The Synthetics Switch - Head Writer & Researcher, James Harkin takes the lead to explain the shift to synthetic fabrics and innovations introduced to improve player performance

Episode 3, Dress Like Your Heroes - In this episode, our hosts are joined by Manchester City superfan, Angela Worrall to discuss the boom in the replica shirts industry and what it meant for fans

Episode 4, From Goals to Garms - Fashion designer Hattie Crowther joins the hosts to explore how sports-style has influenced the fashion industry and bridged the gap between football and style

Episode 5, Jerseys for the Future - The series concludes by looking ahead at the future of football jerseys, with insights from Andrew Burgess, one of PUMA's Voices of a RE:GENERATION and textile upcycler who explains PUMA's RE:FIBRE material process

Watch the trailer here.

Who Gives A Shirt is a FOREVER.BETTER. podcast, brought to you by PUMA. Produced by Mags Creative and MSL.

Subscribe, listen and watch Who Gives A Shirt by PUMA on Apple, Spotify, PUMA YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

For more information, please visit: https://foreverbetter.com/en.

