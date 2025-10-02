Soracom Announces General Availability of Integrated Satellite IoT Connectivity Solution with Skylo

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global technology company delivering cloud-native connectivity and AI integration services for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced General Availability of its non-terrestrial network (NTN) integration with Skylo, a leader in direct-to-device satellite connectivity.

This announcement marks the transition from a limited preview to full General Availability for Soracom customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, enabling commercial deployment of hybrid IoT solutions that seamlessly combine terrestrial cellular and satellite-based connectivity under unified management. This integrated solution delivers the vastly expanded geographic range of Skylo’s NTN service while minimizing latency and data cost, integrating billing, and allowing direct access to Soracom's advanced platform services, including AI-enhanced network management, through the Soracom CMP.

Soracom and Skylo first announced a strategic partnership in 2023 and released their joint solution as a global limited preview in 2024. Together, Soracom and Skylo empower developers and enterprises to connect standard cellular devices to Skylo’s satellite network via 3GPP compliant NTN support, with no special antennas or modems, allowing for users to access NTN with no change in behavior.

With commercial availability, customers can use Soracom Subscription Containers to activate Skylo satellite coverage over-the-air from the Soracom CMP and manage all connections, including both satellite and cellular, from a single pane of glass. All devices connected through the joint solution benefit from full access to the Soracom platform, including:

Unified billing and usage management

Self-service provisioning via console or API

Out of the box satellite-optimized communication via console or API

Seamless cloud integration

Advanced networking features like private networking, peering, and protocol optimization

New AI-powered tools designed to accelerate development and automate operation of connected experiences

A validation of the partnership comes from Delphire, a provider of wildfire detection systems used by utilities, first responders, and communities to protect infrastructure and lives by offering accurate location data and visual confirmation of fires.

"Delphire's all-in-one Sentinels keep watch and warn of fire ignitions near communities and critical infrastructure, often deployed in remote, hard to reach areas," said Dr. Gilberto DeSalvo, PhD, Founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Delphire, Inc. "During the preview program, the Soracom x Skylo solution delivered the NTN pathways we need to keep our systems operational in these challenging environments."

Building on the success of real-world deployments like Delphire's, this commercial launch is a critical step toward expanding the reach, scale and resilience of IoT systems globally.

“Our collaboration with Skylo continues to remove barriers to innovation and scale, progressing toward an IoT where anything can connect to any cloud, or any GenAI engine, from anywhere,” said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and co-founder of Soracom. “This launch reflects successful trials across geographies and industries, including energy, agriculture, defense, and communications, and we're pleased to bring this capability into full production.”

“Skylo is the first and largest direct-to-device NTN service commercially operating at global scale today. We’re excited to have evolved to general, commercial availability with Soracom. Soracom’s work to catalyze the industry has been amazing with new and innovative use cases," said Tarun Gupta, co-founder and chief product officer at Skylo Technologies. “Together, our customers can scale mission critical applications worldwide today, ensuring that they never lose coverage.”

For pricing and implementation details, please contact Soracom sales.

About Soracom

From connectivity and cloud capability to AI and beyond, Soracom gives companies and teams around the world the advanced technology they need to bring new connected experiences to life. Soracom's global IoT platform combines highly resilient cellular connectivity with advanced cloud integrations, network security features, emerging AI capabilities, and expert support that let customers around the world accelerate deployment, succeed at scale, and make things happen. For more information, visit www.soracom.io.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is a global Non-Terrestrial Network service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphones, wearables, automobiles, and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech.