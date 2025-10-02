-

Kurrent and Xolvio Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Event Sourcing Solutions and Accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI Deployments

Combined offering provides enterprise customers with event-native streaming database technology with expert implementation services for rapid AI/ML prototyping and transparent, auditable production deployment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Event-native data platform innovator Kurrent today announced a strategic partnership with Xolvio, a leading event sourcing consulting firm, to implement comprehensive end-to-end event sourcing solutions for enterprise customers. The partnership combines Kurrent’s proven event-native streaming database technology with Xolvio’s expert implementation services and Auto platform automation capabilities, delivering accelerated time-to-value for complex enterprise AI/ML implementations and real-time systems. The unified approach allows customers to go from concept to working prototype in a single workshop session, dramatically reducing the typical evaluation and proof-of-concept timeline.

“Kurrent and Xolvio have solved a real problem for enterprise customers, eliminating the need to juggle multiple vendors to get event sourcing right,” said Patrick Ball, Kurrent CRO. “The collaboration delivers what CTOs and engineering leaders need: clean data, rapid prototyping and the transparency that makes systems trustworthy at scale. This partnership positions both companies to serve the enterprise segments where demand is strongest.”

Kurrent and Xolvio Eliminate Vendor Complexity for Enterprise Software and AI Development

The integration of Kurrent’s event-native streaming database with Xolvio’s event storming and facilitation methodologies creates a comprehensive solution for complex enterprise implementations. Advanced automation through Xolvio’s Auto platform streamlines software development while leveraging Kurrent as the underlying event store.

For enterprises building AI systems, the partnership delivers both the technology foundation and implementation expertise needed for success. Kurrent’s event-native platform provides AI agents with reliable, audit-ready data access, while Xolvio’s proven methodologies ensure proper architecture and deployment. Together, they eliminate the significant overhead of managing multiple vendors while delivering the transparency and data integrity that enterprise AI demands.

“Organizations can now build event-native and event sourced systems with the full package of technology and support available in one place,” said Mike Astle of Xolvio. “This partnership reinforces that dedicated event stores are essential for event sourced solutions and gives us the capability to work with the largest enterprises on their most complex implementations.”

Event Sourcing Accelerates Customer Intelligence and Time-to-Market for Healthcare Technology Company

Life Line Screening, a healthcare technology company, was challenged with a legacy tech stack that created high coupling between systems, slow development cycles and data loss issues that prevented them from extracting business intelligence and getting closer to their customers.

“We brought in Kurrent and Xolvio to work with our teams to aid in the build of the systems at the core of our re-platforming project,” said Stace Baal, Life Line Screening CTO. “This combination allowed us to realize the benefits of layering event sourcing into our planned SOA architecture. This enhanced our systems by improving data integrity, traceability and scalability. The partnership approach reduced the typical vendor coordination headaches while giving us both the technology foundation and implementation expertise.”

With Kurrent plus Xolvio, Life Line Screening was able to move from lengthy development cycles to rapid iteration, improving both their operational efficiency and their ability to serve customers with new product capabilities.

About Xolvio

Xolvio is a team of experienced software architects and developers specializing in API orchestration through GraphQL, event sourced systems, and efficiency through high levels of quality automation. Xolvio is known for delivering exceptionally high-quality, scalable software to world-famous brands at speeds other people do not think possible. Xolvio was the first professional services partner for both Apollo GraphQL and Kurrent, and has delivered for scale-ups and Fortune 1000 enterprises including 2K Games, Audi USA, Ford Credit, T-Mobile and Wayfair.

About Kurrent

Kurrent provides an event-native data platform that feeds real-time, business-critical data with historical context in fine-grained streams from origination to destination, enhancing data analytics and AI outcomes. Kurrent is available on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform and as an on-premises solution. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kurrent’s event-native technology is deployed in high stakes use cases in finance, SaaS, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, government and many other industries globally. Illuminate your business™

