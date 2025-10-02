Certificial Selected by Zurich North America to Automate COI Issuance Across its Direct Markets P&C Operations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certificial today announced that Zurich North America has implemented Certificial’s platform to automate Certificates of Insurance (COI) across its Direct Markets Property & Casualty operations, eliminating manual data entry, reducing E&O risk, and elevating service for policyholders and certificate holders. Preliminary results reported by Zurich North America show complex renewal packages processing over 50% faster within months of rollout.

Zurich North America and Certificial are collaborating on an API-driven process initiated from Zurich’s client portal that removes the need for teams to log into separate systems and dramatically reduces processing time. This new process is a deliberate shift from time-consuming, error-prone workflows to a fast, consistent experience that meets today’s expectations.

Certificial’s technology enables bulk production of certificates, significantly reducing time per certificate, especially at enterprise scale. This dramatically shortens turnaround for complex renewal packages. Generating complex insurance documents, such as ACORD 28 forms, is now possible at scale in just a few clicks.

Another technological enhancement that Certificial brings to the table is Smart COI technology, which ensures that certificates always reflect current policy data without re-keying. Whereas a traditional COI is a static document that only reflects the insurance policy at one point in time, Certificial’s Smart COI syncs source policy data directly to the ACORD form. Unlike static PDFs, Smart COIs update automatically when a policy is canceled, changed, or renewed, always pulling the latest data from the original source (e.g., the AMS) and potentially providing immediate visibility on cancellations and policy changes to all stakeholders with access to Certificial.

“Our focus is innovation that serves everyone involved in proof of insurance,” said Peter Teresi, CEO and Co-Founder of Certificial. “By combining Smart COI technology with automation capabilities that simply weren’t accessible before, we create a live, data-driven experience that aligns carriers, agencies, policyholders, and certificate holders around a single source of truth—answering a need that has persisted across industries for years.”

The platform automates updates when underlying policy data changes, automatically versions certificates, and consolidates previously manual, multi-system steps, turning a process that used to take days at renewal into a single streamlined workflow.

“From the moment I saw Certificial in action, it was obvious that its automation capabilities, like the ability to create multiple certificates at once, was something that would benefit Zurich,” said Sheryl Gilbert, Senior Customer Support Manager at Zurich. “We recently went live and are seeing immediate improvements.”

Today, Certificial supports hundreds of thousands of agencies, enterprises, and vendors, and integrates with leading carriers, agency management systems, and vendor management platforms such as Yardi, Truckstop, DAT, and more.

About Certificial

Certificial is the leading end-to-end Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform that connects insurance agents and vendor managers across industries via its Smart COI Network® to improve the commercial insurance verification process and allow vendors to access continuous coverage data. Certificial has created an ecosystem that streamlines verified insurance data through a collaborative platform, enabling vendor managers to work together and eliminate the delays, risks, and administrative burdens associated with outdated COI workflows. Certificial is changing how to manage insurance compliance across vendor networks with its Smart COI Network®. For more information, please visit certificial.com.