Viant and Tubi Expand Partnership to Drive Performance in CTV

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced an expanded partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported streaming service. With a new, powerful ID sync between Viant and Tubi, who offers the world's largest Hollywood collection, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals, advertisers can reach addressable audiences—spanning more than 100 million monthly active users and over 300,000 movies and TV episodes—with greater accuracy and scale.

Viant continues to invest in outcome-driven CTV advertising, highlighted by its acquisition of IRIS.TV, a leading provider of contextual and emotional data for streaming. In addition to the integration with Viant, Tubi’s vast collection of content is now enabled with the IRIS_ID, giving advertisers buying programmatically precise contextual and emotional targeting, activation and measurement of video-level contextual and emotional data. These capabilities enable advertisers to engage audiences at the most relevant moments in premium programming, driving stronger outcomes and increased demand for Tubi’s supply.

“Advertisers expect transparency along with improved performance as they continue to accelerate their CTV investments,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. “By combining Tubi’s extensive AVOD reach with Viant’s leadership in CTV, identity and measurement, advertisers achieve greater transparency and performance, at scale.”

This collaboration extends Viant’s ad server integration with Tubi, which ensures efficient campaign delivery and accurate attribution. This expansion demonstrates the power of Viant’s Direct Access program, which streamlines the connections between advertisers and the world’s largest streaming platforms and content owners. By reducing reliance on intermediaries, Direct Access enhances addressability in CTV, ultimately helping to ensure media dollars drive stronger performance and measurable results.

“As a pioneer in ad-powered streaming, we continue to expand our partnerships with leaders like Viant to ensure advertisers can maximize the performance of their CTV campaigns,” said Vijay Rao, Senior VP of Partnerships at Tubi. “Tubi’s massive reach with highly engaged viewers combined with the measurable precision of Viant’s DSP can deliver more meaningful outcomes for marketers.”

By deepening publisher integrations through Direct Access and driving adoption of IRIS-enabled contextual solutions, Viant is helping define the future of addressable advertising in CTV.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best AI-Powered Advertising Solution and Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.