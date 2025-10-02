Perficient and Salesforce Announce 360-Degree Partnership to Power Agentic Enterprises

ST. LOUIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the global consultancy transforming the world’s most innovative enterprises through AI-first solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 AI CRM. This unique partnership has been developed to capture a pivotal opportunity as AI drives a seismic shift across industries. Together, Perficient and Salesforce are making a joint commitment to help businesses evolve into agentic enterprises to enhance employee performance, unify data, accelerate decision-making, and deliver more personalized customer experiences.

For more than a decade, Perficient has been a part of the Salesforce ecosystem, helping organizations lead AI-powered transformations as a consulting partner. This partnership reflects a robust and reciprocal agreement with strong alignment across all facets of each organization including executive leadership, sales, marketing, and technology. It signifies a shared, multi-year vision to help clients harness the full potential of AI-first, agentic solutions, like Agentforce, to drive transformation at scale.

“AI is altering business models and customer expectations, and today’s organizations need proven capabilities to navigate this revolution,” said Miguel Milano, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Salesforce. “Perficient is a trusted Salesforce partner delivering with agility on a global scale. Our collaboration combines the powerful AI capabilities of our platform with Perficient’s expertise in industry processes, data, and engineering. Together, we’re helping enable the agentic enterprise, so organizations can operate faster, smarter, and with greater customer-centricity.”

Perficient and Salesforce will help clients set a new standard for achieving business results with AI. By modernizing traditional CRM using AI-first technologies such as Data Cloud, the foundation that powers Agentforce with a unified, real-time view of all enterprise data, and Agentforce, organizations will deliver more personalized experiences for their customers and their employees, enable real-time collaboration, and unlock the full value of their long-term technology investments.

Perficient and Salesforce’s AI-powered alliance ignites a new era, helping clients realize the value of Salesforce’s trusted agentic AI platform, providing key business benefits, including:

Unified Data and AI Strategy: Clients will harness the full potential of the Salesforce platform to unify fragmented data, enabling AI-powered insights and personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint.

Clients will harness the full potential of the Salesforce platform to unify fragmented data, enabling AI-powered insights and personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint. Accelerated Time-to-Value with Trusted AI: Organizations will rapidly deploy intelligent agents and predictive models that automate workflows, reduce costs, and enhance decision making.

Organizations will rapidly deploy intelligent agents and predictive models that automate workflows, reduce costs, and enhance decision making. Grounded AI Powered by Clean, Connected Data: Customers will harmonize decades of customer and company data to fuel more accurate, transparent, and secure AI outputs.

Customers will harmonize decades of customer and company data to fuel more accurate, transparent, and secure AI outputs. Industry-Tailored Innovations at Scale: Clients will be empowered to build scalable, AI-first ecosystems that drive growth, improve customer satisfaction, and future-proof operations.

Beyond co-creating AI-first customer solutions with Salesforce, Perficient is also deploying multiple Agentforce agents across its own enterprise. The firm expects to achieve top-line and bottom-line benefits via agents designed to:

Streamline and simplify end-to-end B2B processes, with the Pursuit Intelligence Agent, Sales Coach Agent, and Proposal Support Agent

Automate lead generation and nurture initiatives, with the Sales Analytics Agent, SDR Agent, and Marketing Campaign Agent

Transform the employee experience with the Enterprise Knowledge Agent

“We’ve created a special partnership with Salesforce, which is about practically building the agentic enterprises of the future. Together, we asked the world’s most innovative brands what they seek to achieve with AI, and then we’ve used their feedback to construct an integrated approach to deliver tangible value and committed outcomes,” said Yusuf Tayob, CEO, Perficient. “Our symbiotic relationship, from how we will jointly invest, integrate our teams, and be each other’s best credentials, taps into the market-leading technology that comes with the Salesforce platform and the deep industry and technical capabilities that Perficient brings at scale to drive client success.”

Learn more about Perficient’s Salesforce expertise, which spans more than 3,000 Salesforce implementations.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI-first consultancy. We’re builders—obsessed with outcomes and powered by pragmatism—and through speed and agility, we help the world’s most innovative companies and admired brands boldly advance business. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.