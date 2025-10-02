Paxos Continues to Leverage Solidus Labs for Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, and Solidus Labs, the category-definer for crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring, announced the renewal and expansion of their engagement.

Since 2023, Paxos has leveraged Solidus Labs’ cutting-edge trade surveillance and risk monitoring technology to proactively safeguard its platform and ensure compliance with the highest global standards for transparency, trust, and safety in digital asset markets.

“Paxos has established itself as a pioneer and one of the most trusted leaders in digital assets. Their vision — that innovation must be built on uncompromising compliance and trust — is exactly what the industry needs as it enters a new era of institutional adoption and regulatory clarity,” said Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO of Solidus Labs. “Over the years, we’ve been proud to safeguard and enhance Paxos’ innovative platform with our crypto-native trade surveillance technology — together demonstrating the blueprint for the next era of finance: safer, more transparent, and resilient by design.”

The partnership underscores a growing industry consensus: that compliance-first innovation is the path to unlocking the full potential of on-chain finance.

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYDFS and is the issuer of numerous regulated digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Its affiliate company Paxos International issues the yield-bearing regulated stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL). Global Dollar (USDG) is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN FSA and in compliance with MiCA. USDG is also available on Solana. Prudentially regulated by FIN-FSA in Europe, the NYDFS in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a leading fintech company with more than $500 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund and PayPal Ventures.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for Agentic-Based Compliance in trade surveillance and risk monitoring. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges Wall Street rigor, crypto-native innovation, and cybersecurity principles to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight — across any product, venue, or asset class. www.soliduslabs.com