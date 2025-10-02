Onyx CenterSource and Hyatt Expand GroupPay to Over 700 Properties, Accelerating M&E Commission Payments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onyx CenterSource, a global leader in B2B payments and business intelligence for the hospitality industry, today announced a significant expansion of its GroupPay platform across 700 Hyatt properties. Following the successful adoption of GroupPay at more than 125 of Hyatt’s owned and managed hotels, the solution is now being implemented at an additional 580 franchised properties throughout the Americas.

GroupPay transforms one of the most complex aspects of event management by automating reconciliation, reducing manual work, and accelerating payments to agencies and advisors. By providing transparency and predictability into commission payments, the solution strengthens hotel–agency collaborations and helps deliver a smoother, more reliable experience for planners and hotels.

Since the initial rollout, Hyatt properties have achieved an average payment time of 46 days from the event end date, with some hotels paying commissions in as few as 35 days. This level of efficiency not only alleviates administrative burdens but also fosters stronger relationships built on trust and reliability between hotels and agency partners. It also frees hoteliers from manual reconciliation, enabling them to focus more time on delivering exceptional event experiences.

“Hyatt’s decision to implement GroupPay across such a large portion of its portfolio marks a turning point for how the hospitality industry manages M&E commission payments,” said Tony Wagner, Chief Commercial Officer, Onyx CenterSource. “By eliminating manual processes and ensuring advisors are paid quickly and transparently, Hyatt is setting a powerful example of how innovation can create stronger collaborations between hotels and the agencies that drive their business.”

“Guided by Together by Hyatt’s philosophy, to deliver more connected meetings and events, we are focused on helping Hyatt’s meeting planners and hotel teams be more cared for and more efficient,” said Steve Enselein, Senior Vice President of Events, Hyatt. “By implementing GroupPay across so many of our Hyatt properties, we’re streamlining support for our hoteliers so they can focus on creating meaningful, seamless experiences for clients and guests, while ensuring planners are paid accurately and on time.”

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. With a focus on delivering efficiency, transparency, and value, Onyx partners with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in over 160 countries, processing more than $2 billion in payments annually.