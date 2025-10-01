Comcast Launches Flagship Lift Zone with THEARC in Washington, D.C. to Advance Digital Skills and Job Training Opportunities

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today opened its newest Flagship Lift Zone in partnership with Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Ward 8 to advance digital skills and job training opportunities for residents in Southeast Washington, D.C.

The new Flagship Lift Zone was made possible through a $750,000 investment from Comcast, which includes a technology transformation of THEARC’s facilities, free WiFi on campus, and a grant to ComputerCore for hands-on digital skills training to enhance THEARC’s workforce development programs that empower thousands of residents annually.

“This investment is a game-changer for our community and marks the start of a bright new chapter for THEARC,” said Scott Kratz, President and CEO of Building Bridges Across the River, which operates THEARC. “By providing free, high-speed WiFi and supporting hands-on digital skills training, Comcast is accelerating opportunities for residents to learn, grow and succeed.”

This initiative reinforces Comcast’s longstanding commitment to Washington, D.C. As the official “Connectivity Partner” of the 11th Street Bridge Park in Southeast D.C., which is expected to open in late 2026, Comcast previously committed $1 million to provide high-speed Internet access, free laptops, and digital skills programming for the park’s anticipated one million annual visitors, and the surrounding community.

“Digital access and opportunity are critical,” said Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, Assistant City Administrator for Government Operations. “Through the partnership between Comcast and THEARC, and with the collective strength of public institutions, private innovators, and community voices, we are building a future where every Washingtonian has the tools and connectivity to thrive in a digital world.”

This new Flagship Lift Zone builds on the legacy of Comcast’s award-winning Lift Zone program, which launched in 2020 and now includes more than 1,250 locations nationwide. This site at THEARC is among five additional Flagship locations launching nationwide this fall, supported by a $50 million commitment from Comcast to bring free high-speed WiFi, advanced technology, and digital skills programming to more people in more communities across America.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to Washington, D.C. through the opening of this Flagship Lift Zone at THEARC,” said Ray Roundtree, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “This partnership goes beyond free WiFi and access to the latest technology – it’s about creating lasting opportunities for generations to come in Ward 8 and across the city.”

Technology Makeover

Comcast and THEARC collaborated to develop a customized plan to ensure the organization could expand its reach through the use of state-of-the-art technology. Comcast installed WiFi access points with increased reliability throughout THEARC’s campus. In addition, other tech upgrades funded by Comcast include:

Customized privacy pods enabling residents to take virtual appointments and telemedicine visits powered by Xfinity WiFi.

A fully renovated, state-of-the-art community room equipped with hybrid-learning technology for in-person and virtual instruction, new furnishings and a 98" touch-screen display.

A reimagined front lobby complete with new seating and furnishings.

An updated gallery with noise cancelling panels, a digital display and furniture investments that will allow the space to be used for hybrid learning or an exposition area for local artists.

Lift Zones complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet adoption program for lower-income households, which has helped more than 200,000 D.C. residents connect to the Internet at home over the past decade.

Comcast’s Lift Zones are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion initiative to advance digital opportunity and create a future of unlimited possibilities.

Throughout Washington, D.C., Comcast provides Internet, mobile, and entertainment from Xfinity to residents, and connectivity, networking, cybersecurity, mobile, and managed solutions from Comcast Business to businesses.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.