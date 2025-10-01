Nu-Tek BioSciences Drives Pharma Innovation with Animal-Free Ingredients at CPhI Global 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, today announced its participation at CPhI Global, the world's largest pharmaceutical showcase. The conference will take place from October 28-30, 2025, at Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Biomanufacturers and pharmaceutical innovators are invited to connect with Nu-Tek BioSciences to discover how their critical ingredients can significantly enhance and streamline the drug development pipeline.

As the leader in animal-free peptones and yeast extracts, Nu-Tek’s product portfolio provides scalable, sustainable materials critical to cell culture and industrial fermentation processes. Each product is manufactured in the company’s US-based state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility, with options for ultrafiltration, Organic, HALAL, and Kosher designations.

"CPhI Global provides an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the international pharmaceutical community and demonstrate our role in driving innovation," said Tom Yezzi, CEO for Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Our 100% animal-free products are designed to meet the evolving demands of modern biomanufacturing, offering superior performance and helping our partners to optimize their research, development, and production. We are eager to connect with leaders during the show to illustrate how our solutions and focus on variability reduction can be leveraged at every stage of the pharma pipeline, supporting our customers’ path to creating life-changing medicines."

Attendees are encouraged to meet the Nu-Tek BioSciences team, explore the company’s comprehensive range of animal-free products, and discuss specific application needs, such as the company’s novel Variability Reduction Program. The Nu-Tek team schedule can be found through https://tinyurl.com/mwjrxynh.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is a market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.