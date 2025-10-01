Kraft Mac & Cheese and PopUp Bagels Team up to Drop a New Limited-Edition Schmear

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraft Mac & Cheese and Not Famous but Known® PopUp Bagels are teaming up to bring fans an all-new, limited-edition “Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese” schmear. Available at all PopUp Bagels stores from October 9 to October 15, the mac & cheese-flavored schmear brings the famous flavor of Kraft Mac & Cheese to fans’ breakfast bagel run via the signature “grip, rip and dip” PopUp Bagels experience.

The limited-edition “Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese” schmear unlocks a new take on a popular “mac hack.” While this collaboration marks the first time fans can incorporate the flavor of the iconic blue box to their morning routine, it’s not the first time Kraft Mac & Cheese and cream cheese are coming together. According to a recent study, 35% of people add cream cheese to their mac & cheese to create a creamier dish.1

“At Kraft Mac & Cheese, we love to celebrate our brand fans and their creative ‘mac hacks,’” said Cheryl Barbee, Communications Director, Kraft Mac & Cheese at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Knowing the clever cream cheese ‘mac hack’ has long been a fan favorite, a collaboration with PopUp Bagels and their famously creative cream cheeses was an opportunity we couldn’t resist.”

To celebrate the launch, Kraft Mac & Cheese will be “popping up” at the PopUp Bagels Penn Plaza location at 370 7th Ave, New York, NY, 10001 on October 10, offering complimentary boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese and other surprises to add to the cheesy fun. Pro tip: try adding Kraft Mac & Cream Cheese to your bowl of mac & cheese to unlock a new level of this mac hack.

“From the day I was tall enough to reach the stove, my parents would find me reaching for a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese,” added Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. “Getting to turn that childhood favorite into a schmear with Kraft Mac & Cheese today is about as full circle as it gets.”

Fans will be able to preorder the Kraft Mac & Cheese Schmear on October 5 online via https://www.popupbagels.com/#schedule-pickup. For more information, follow Kraft Mac & Cheese on Instagram @kraft_macandcheese and TikTok @maccheesebykraft.

To get your hands on the LTO schmear at a PopUp Bagels shop near you, visit www.popupbagels.com and follow @popupbagels on Instagram for the latest.

