Excelerate Energy Receives Award Letter from Iraqi Government to Develop Integrated Floating LNG Import Terminal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excelerate Energy, Inc. (the “Company” or “Excelerate”) (NYSE: EE) today announced that it has received an official Award Letter from the Government of Iraq to develop an integrated floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, marking a significant milestone in the country’s energy diversification strategy.

Following approval in Baghdad from Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein congratulated Excelerate President and CEO Steven Kobos in a September 25 meeting on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. The U.S. Department of State’s Thomas Lersten, Senior Official to the Office of the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, attended the meeting and underscored the strategic importance of U.S. LNG to the administration’s energy dominance agenda.

Development of the integrated floating import terminal, which will be led by Excelerate in coordination with the Iraqi government, represents a landmark opportunity to enhance Iraq’s energy security and infrastructure. The proposed terminal will enable the importation of LNG to support domestic power generation, help stabilize the national grid, and allow Iraq to diversify from unreliable natural gas supply sources.

“This award is a testament to the strategic partnership between Excelerate Energy and the Government of Iraq,” said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy. “We are honored to be selected for this critical infrastructure project and look forward to working closely with Iraqi leadership to bring it to fruition. I thank Prime Minister Eng. Sudani, Deputy Prime Minister for International Affairs Dr. Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Mr. Al-Sawad, and the Council of Ministers for the trust they have placed in Excelerate to develop this LNG terminal.”

Senior Official Thomas Lersten of the U.S. Department of State commented: "This terminal opportunity demonstrates U.S. energy leadership and represents a vital step in advancing Iraq’s energy security and reducing its reliance on Iranian pipeline gas. The United States is proud to advocate for our companies, and Excelerate Energy’s involvement will bring U.S. private sector innovation to Iraq and contribute to regional stability while supporting American jobs."

The Award Letter is a preliminary step, and development of the terminal remains subject to the successful negotiation and execution of binding commercial agreements. Excelerate is actively engaged with Iraqi authorities to finalize the necessary contracts and ensure timely implementation of this critical energy infrastructure.

