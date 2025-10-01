Arizona Cardinals Extend POS Partnership with MyVenue

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Farm Stadium has extended its partnership with global point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue, citing the solution’s speed, scalability, and reliability for its decision.

The stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, selected MyVenue as its POS provider in 2021 and has since used the platform to deliver a seamless in-venue commerce experience at high-profile events, headlined by football’s Big Game in 2023.

The end-to-end POS solution powers 580+ fixed and handheld devices across concessions, premium levels, and 140 luxury suites, as well as mobile ordering locations supported by KDS, real-time inventory control, performance dashboards, and event reporting.

MyVenue also facilitates an in-house loyalty program for approximately 30,000 Cardinals season ticket holders, giving fans integrated rewards and benefits directly within the solution.

Quotes attributable to Justin Hurd, General Manager, State Farm Stadium:

“MyVenue’s end-to-end POS solution, including in-house loyalty functionality for Cardinals season ticket holders, is so fast and easy to use; it really takes the stress out of managing POS operations at events. From Cardinals games to the Big Game, the college basketball national championship finals, headline concerts, and everything in between, MyVenue is the only solution we trust to routinely deliver a seamless POS experience to our millions of fans.”

Quotes attributable to Sam Porter, Chief Operating Officer, MyVenue:

“As the first NFL stadium to select MyVenue, State Farm Stadium showed a great deal of faith in our product and team. It is immensely satisfying that four short years later, our partnership has been extended for a further five years. We’re proud to continue supporting State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals with a fast, scalable, and future-proof point-of-sale experience that fans and operators can rely on.”

About MyVenue

MyVenue is an award-winning POS solution for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues worldwide. The comprehensive solution features hardware-agnostic POS software, mobile ordering, suite catering, and back-office platform with real-time inventory management, dashboards, and reports. To learn more, visit myvenue.com.