Axcelus Financial Selects SS&C to Optimize Operations and Modernize IT

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Axcelus Financial (“Axcelus”), a leading provider of life insurance and annuities, has selected SS&C to modernize its information technology (IT) stack and transform its operations. Additionally, Axcelus is transitioning IT infrastructure and client support for its operations in the U.S. and Bermuda to SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions (GIDS).

As a result, a portion of the Axcelus team will transfer to SS&C. They will focus on supporting Axcelus operations, ensuring service continuity and access to the team’s market expertise. Axcelus’ existing policy administration systems will migrate to SS&C’s secure private cloud. The shift will drive optimization and scalability across the firm’s operations and introduce a range of automated services into Axcelus’ processes to simplify IT management.

“We are constantly identifying ways to free up time and resources to drive growth and to enable our team to focus on core competencies,” said Chuck Nachman, President & COO at Axcelus. “By collaborating with SS&C and preserving the institutional knowledge of our team, we can devote more resources to providing top-quality insurance-based solutions and unmatched levels of service to our clients. SS&C’s deep insurance expertise, scalable modern technology and strong track record of driving operational excellence made them the clear choice for us.”

“Insurance-based solutions provide policyholders with mortality protection and access to alternative investments, among other benefits,” said Nicole Greene, head of SS&C GIDS, U.S. “However, administering these solutions can be complex and time-consuming. We are excited to collaborate with the Axcelus team on a state-of-the-art platform for their advisors and policyholders.”

About Axcelus Financial

Axcelus Financial is a leader in the insurance and annuities industry with more than thirty years of experience providing variable life & annuity solutions through an international network of financial advisors and distributors. Axcelus Financial has over $16 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2025) and is a BroadRiver Asset Management portfolio company.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

