Peloton Enters New Era with AI-Powered Peloton IQ and New Product Portfolio, the Peloton Cross Training Series

Today, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is ushering in a new era of connected wellness by unveiling a complete portfolio overhaul, AI-powered personal coaching, and expanded wellness content that advance its mission to support Members' total well-being. The company is introducing Peloton IQ, an AI and computer vision system that provides personalized guidance, and debuting the Peloton Cross Training Series, featuring all new base and premium equipment designed for cross-training.

Peloton Members are increasingly training for their total health, not just their next ride or run. As of Q4 2025, two million members are now actively strength training on the platform—in line with guidance for a balanced fitness routine that incorporates cardio and strength—and the demand for a seamless, multi-disciplinary experience has never been clearer. Peloton’s latest innovations directly answer this need, transforming any space into a complete fitness studio by unifying cardio, strength training, yoga and meditation, and personalized guidance in a single piece of equipment.

"This is the start of a new chapter for Peloton," said Peloton CEO Peter Stern. "We're doubling the value of our hardware with the Cross Training Series by delivering world-class cardio and strength in a single machine. With Peloton IQ, we're introducing a new level of intelligent personalization to become the ultimate partner in our Members' wellness journeys. This is more than an upgrade; it's a relaunch."

Our Most Elevated Fitness Equipment to Date

For the first time in its history, Peloton has refreshed its entire product lineup with the launch of the Peloton Cross Training Series. This new series includes five connected fitness devices: the Cross Training Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+. Each device features an advanced Swivel Screen, making it easier for Members to switch seamlessly between cardio, strength, yoga, pilates, barre, and more. This allows Members to optimize their workout time with a single piece of equipment that covers more of their fitness needs. All models come with enhanced audio, superior processors and upgraded WiFi and Bluetooth for quicker, more reliable connectivity.

The plus line, Bike+, Tread+, and Row+, features additional benefits, including:

Built-in Movement Tracking Camera that enables personalized guidance for strength workouts through Form Feedback, Rep Tracking, and Suggested Weights

First-ever speakers featuring a woofer and expert tuning by Sonos to deliver clearer sound, deeper bass, and an immersive, studio-like experience

Hands-Free Control (“Ok Peloton”) that allows for adjusting weight, skipping moves, or pausing a workout with voice commands

Integrated three-speed Fan that sits atop the screen and can be powered and adjusted through the equipment’s tablet

For Bike+, the Peloton Phone Tray, which securely attaches to the Bike+ handlebars and fits most phones and tablets vertically or horizontally

For both Bike and Bike+, a new seat that provides greater cushioning

A new Peloton Comfort Saddle is now available to purchase for any of Peloton's new or original bikes, offering extra padding and width to provide more support and comfort than a standard saddle.

The Peloton Cross Training Series is available for purchase starting today, with full product details at onepeloton.com. Select products from the Peloton Cross Training Series can also be found at Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods. And for the first time, beginning tomorrow, Oct. 2, products from the Cross Training Series will also become available at Johnson Fitness & Wellness, the nation’s largest independent fitness retailer with 100 locations across the United States.

Peloton IQ Across the Entire Product Portfolio

Peloton IQ makes personal training more accessible, providing dynamic coaching responsive to your goals and level of fitness, performance estimates, progress tracking, and real-time insights. Peloton IQ is available immediately across all Peloton connected fitness equipment, including both original (via software update) and new models.

Peloton IQ's most advanced features will be available on the new Cross Training Series plus line (Bike+, Tread+, and Row+). With the help of the built-in Movement-Tracking Camera, Peloton IQ provides real-time feedback and form correction, rep counting, and suggested weights, helping members lift safely and get stronger over time. The plus line also introduces a Workout Generator and Self-Paced Strength, allowing members to create custom workouts or take on-demand classes at their own pace while still receiving real-time form feedback.

By analyzing workout history, class performance, and third-party wearable data from Garmin Connect, Fitbit, and Apple Health, Peloton IQ delivers uniquely tailored recommendations and insights to help Members eliminate the guesswork from their routines, improve results, and stay engaged in their fitness journey. These include:

Personalized Plans: Building on the success of Personalized Plans, which more than 800,000 Members have already started, Peloton IQ recommends weekly workout routines based on your goals, lifestyle and workout history. Members can personalize their weekly workout schedule by setting goals (e.g., Get Stronger, Support Weight Goals, Longevity), activity preferences, workout frequency and duration, and experience level. Peloton IQ will then generate an editable, adaptive, personalized plan.

Performance Estimates: Peloton IQ analyzes a member's unique workout history to provide personalized target metrics and data-driven goals to help them select their workout. For example, a member might see a projected output range and an insight like "Harder than your usual" when browsing the class library.

Peloton IQ analyzes a member’s unique workout history to provide personalized target metrics and data-driven goals to help them select their workout. For example, a member might see a projected output range and an insight like "Harder than your usual" when browsing the class library. Insights and Analysis: All-Access Members will receive weekly performance summaries with actionable recommendations and modifications to their Personalized Plan or Activity Targets. For example, they may see a notification that their distance is increasing during a 30-minute run, showing their pace and endurance are improving.

All-Access Members will receive weekly performance summaries with actionable recommendations and modifications to their Personalized Plan or Activity Targets. For example, they may see a notification that their distance is increasing during a 30-minute run, showing their pace and endurance are improving. Personalized Recommendations: For those enrolled in a fitness goal but not a Personalized Plan, Peloton IQ will suggest individual classes based on unique Member data. For example, a Member might see a suggestion on their homescreen like: "After Tuesday's 30-minute climb ride, today's 45-minute Lower Body Strength class helps build strength for running and cycling performance.” With every workout, recommendations get sharper, helping Members discover new ways to train while staying aligned with their goals.

"Our advantage is pairing intelligent software with premium hardware. While others can offer generic AI workouts or insights derived from incomplete data sources, Peloton IQ and our new Cross Training Series together deliver a more advanced take on AI personal coaching," said Peloton’s Chief Product Officer Nick Caldwell. "We combine a deep understanding of your workout history and wearable data with your real-time performance and your form to give you the guidance you need to meet your goals."

More Robust Wellness Offerings

Peloton is expanding its offerings to support our Members’ entire wellness journey, such as strength and mobility, mental wellbeing, and sleep and recovery. Today, the company announced new partnerships to co-develop classes and programming, providing Members with more options and supporting a comprehensive wellness experience.

Hospital for Special Surgery–the world leader in orthopedics and rheumatology–and Peloton have formed an unprecedented collaboration to produce programming focused on musculoskeletal injury prevention and recovery. This programming will become available in the coming weeks.

Halle Berry’s Respin Health and Peloton will co-create an eight-week program, curating Peloton classes that specifically target symptom relief and overall quality of life improvement for perimenopause through postmenopause, which will be available in the coming weeks.

The Peloton x HYROX collection will continue to expand, with new class offerings that support Members' training for upcoming global HYROX events featuring Instructors Robin Arzón, Andy Speer, Logan Aldridge, and Marcel Maurer.

Additionally, Peloton has acquired Breathwrk, a pioneering wellness app specializing in breathing exercises. There is strong evidence for the benefits of breathwork in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, and improving mood, focus, relaxation, and sleep. All-Access and App+ Members can now access Breathwrk’s app as part of their Peloton subscription using their Peloton login credentials, with deeper integrations coming soon.

Further Investment in Human Connections

Peloton is deepening its connection with Members through new community features. In January, the company launched Teams, available in the Peloton App, allowing Members to share challenges and curate content among more than 100,000 Member-created teams. Starting today, Members can join Official Peloton Teams led by our instructors, such as the new Move for Life, Cross Training, HYROX Training and Menopause Health teams, bringing more expert guidance to help Members stay motivated and committed to their fitness journeys.

Peloton has also launched Club Peloton, a new recognition program that celebrates consistency and variety in workouts, designed to recognize the commitment of our Members to bettering their health with Peloton. Members will earn points for their activity and engagement, offering potential rewards and unlocking early access to content. It is now available to all Members with the latest software update.

Peloton is committed to delivering world-class fitness and wellness content that supports Members in reaching their goals, now enhanced with advanced personalized insights. To continually enhance these experiences, Peloton will adjust the price of its All-Access Membership from $44 to $49.99 and App+ Membership from $24 to $28.99, and App One Membership from $12.99 to $15.99 effective in October. For a list of Membership options and pricing, please visit https://www.onepeloton.com/membership.

About Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment and wellness solutions, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world’s most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.