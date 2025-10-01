SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Closes Transaction With Argus Professional Storage Management

LADERA RANCH, Calif. & TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, confirmed that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Argus Professional Storage Management (“APSM”). Together, SmartStop and APSM will own or manage over 460 self-storage properties in North America.

Advisors:

BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as SmartStop's exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP provided legal counsel to SmartStop, and Fennemore Craig, P.C. provided legal counsel to APSM.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 600 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of October 1, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 236 operating properties in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 170,500 units and 19.1 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 49 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 41,800 units and 4.2 million rentable square feet.

About Argus Professional Storage Management (APSM):

Argus Professional Storage Management (APSM) is the second largest exclusively third-party management company in the self-storage industry. APSM manages 227 stores across 26 states (as of October 1, 2025), encompassing approximately 16.6 million rental square feet, 102,000 units. APSM generates more than $150 million of revenue per year for its third-party management stores and annually completes more than $10 million in capital improvements for its clients. Founded in 2012, APSM is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with corporate offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; and Dallas, Texas.