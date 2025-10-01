Iveda Partners with Salience to Launch Salience Mobile Command Powered by Iveda with Texas Police

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA)––a global leader in AI-driven video surveillance and smart city technologies––today announced a partnership with Salience Security to launch Salience Mobile Command powered by Iveda, a revolutionary portable command and control solution that transforms public safety operations.

The inaugural deployment of the innovative mobile platform took place at the LIV Golf Tournament, where it served as the central security hub for the Carrollton Texas Police Department, safeguarding the event with a focus on drone control.

Sergeant Richard Guzeman of the Carrollton Police Department commented, "The Mobile Command provided outstanding support for our Drone Pilot Officers during the LIV Golf Tournament at Maridoe Country Club, offering an exceptional, air-conditioned environment that enhanced our oversight and situational awareness of the nearly 50,000 fans in attendance over the three days. We look forward to the next opportunity to deploy this module at a future event.”

As public safety agencies seek more agile and cost-effective security solutions, the global mobile command center market is approximately $2.5 billion as of 2025. Salience Mobile Command, powered by Iveda, addresses this demand by delivering enterprise-grade AI capabilities in a rapidly deployable format that requires minimal setup.

Redefining Mobile Security Operations

Salience Mobile Command is a fully transportable, modular security hub that unfolds into a complete command environment. Outfitted with Iveda’s proven AI technology, the unit provides real-time intelligence for any environment, including:

Advanced AI Surveillance : Integrated PTZ, bullet, and Iveda360 cameras with panoramic coverage and AI-enhanced analytics powered by IvedaAI™.

: Integrated PTZ, bullet, and Iveda360 cameras with panoramic coverage and AI-enhanced analytics powered by IvedaAI™. Real-time Threat Detection : Facial recognition, weapons detection, people counting, and more.

: Facial recognition, weapons detection, people counting, and more. Mission-Ready Interior : Four large flat-panel monitors, fold-out operational tables, and mission-control seating.

: Four large flat-panel monitors, fold-out operational tables, and mission-control seating. Robust Infrastructure : Air-conditioned interior with network cabinets, servers, and optional Starlink connectivity for remote operations.

: Air-conditioned interior with network cabinets, servers, and optional Starlink connectivity for remote operations. Flexible Design: Snap-on exterior mounts and portable Iveda360 units for rapid, adaptable deployment.

“We're not just launching a product—we’re introducing a paradigm shift in how security operations are deployed and managed,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “From large-scale sporting events to disaster response zones, festival management and beyond, Salience Mobile Command powered by Iveda delivers next-generation intelligence exactly when and where it’s needed most.”

“When it came to outfitting our latest mobile infrastructure with smart surveillance technology, Iveda was the obvious choice to partner with,” said Kelly Cook, CEO of Salience Technology. “Their AI solutions are among the most advanced in the world, and their modular approach to integration aligns perfectly with our vision for a flexible, mobile security command environment. We’ve worked with partners across the country, but what Iveda delivers in terms of intelligence and responsiveness is unmatched.”

Salience Security will serve as the primary security integrator, implementing Salience Mobile Command deployments at events and public gatherings nationwide. Following the LIV Golf Tournament, Iveda anticipates multiple additional deployments throughout 2025 as demand grows for mobile security solutions that can adapt to any environment.

About Salience Security

Salience Security is a leading security integrator delivering advanced Video-Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSaaS) solutions. The company empowers police, healthcare, and education markets with next-generation vision AI deployments, driving safer, smarter, and more responsive communities.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) provides global solutions for cloud-based video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology provides instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations worldwide to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda operates at the forefront of smart city transformation and is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.”