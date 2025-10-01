KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DB Master Finance LLC, Series 2025-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from DB Master Finance LLC, Series 2025-1. KBRA is assigning preliminary ratings to the Series 2025-1 Class A-2-I and Class A-2-II Notes and anticipates affirming each of the outstanding ratings on the Series 2021-1, and 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes issued by DB Master Finance LLC (the Master Issuer), a whole business securitization (WBS). The rating actions follow KBRA’s analysis which indicates that existing credit enhancement for the notes and cash flows are sufficient to support the ratings following the issuance of the Series 2025- 1 Class A-2-I and A-2-II Notes.

The Series 2025-1 Class A-2-I and A-2-II Notes are fixed rate notes with interest payments that are pari passu with the Master Issuer’s Series 2017-1 Class A-2-II Notes, Series 2019-1 Class A-1 Notes, Series 2019-1 Class A-2-III Notes, and Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I, Class A-2-II, and Class A-2-III Notes (collectively, the Notes), which have an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $4.6 billion. KBRA’s existing ratings are assigned only to the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes, Class A-2-II Notes, and Class A-2-III Notes and the Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes.

As of June 29, 2025 (Q2 2025), the Dunkin’ Brands restaurant system included 22,228 restaurants with annual system-wide sales of approximately $16.3 billion, with 82.4% of sales from the US and 17.6% from international locations. The transaction includes royalty payments from 100% franchise locations.

