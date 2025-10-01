Latecoere Strengthens Its Space Collaboration With Airbus on the Eurostar Neo Platform

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a Tier-1 partner to leading aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers, is strengthening its collaboration with Airbus Defence & Space on the Eurostar Neo platform, a new-generation high-performance communications satellite.

Latecoere’s Space Solutions division has been awarded two new build-to-print contracts:

For two Eurostar Neo satellites for a defense program: Latecoere will deliver the entire platform harness, covering the Service Module (SM), the Communication Module (CM) and the full set of plugs.

For two Eurostar Neo Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 satellites operated by the UAE-based operator Yahsat: Latecoere will produce the Service Module (SM) electrical harness and a set of plugs.

Latecoere will also carry out the integration of these harnesses onto the satellite structure at Airbus Defence & Space facilities. To give a sense of scale, a Service Module harness includes around 16,000 electrical terminations, while a Communication Module harness can reach 30,000.

André-Hubert Roussel, CEO of Latecoere, said: “Latecoere is proud to renew its commitment alongside Airbus on the Eurostar Neo platform, which draws on the strengths, experience, and more than 30 years of heritage of the Eurostar family, and stands as a benchmark in the industry for in-orbit reliability.”

With three decades of expertise, Latecoere’s Space Solutions division is the European leader in satellite electrical harnessing. Leveraging its competence centers in Europe (Vendargues, France) and North America (Hermosillo, Mexico), it delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions to space customers worldwide.

About Latecoere

A Tier-1 partner to major aerospace manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world.

The Group operates across all segments of the industry (commercial, regional, business aviation, defense), throughout the entire product lifecycle, primarily in four business areas:

Aerostructures : doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods;

: doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, rods; Interconnection Systems : wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches;

: wiring, avionics racks, on-board systems, test benches; Services and special products : customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems;

: customer support, maintenance, repair, video systems; Space solutions: electrical harnesses and sub-assemblies for satellites, launchers, and space vehicles.

Latecoere operates close to its customers through facilities in 13 countries, organized into two regions: EMEA-Asia on one side, and the Americas on the other. In 2024, the Group employed more than 5,000 people and generated revenue of €705.8 million.

