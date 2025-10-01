Moveworks and Simpplr Partner to Give Enterprises Greater Flexibility in the Digital Workplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the agentic AI Assistant platform, today announced an expanded integration with Simpplr, the modern intranet and employee experience platform. The integration allows organizations to access Simpplr intranet content directly within Moveworks’ conversational interface, alongside information from ticketing systems, HR platforms, and other business applications.

The collaboration underscores the flexibility of Simpplr One, which delivers native AI capabilities and the ability to connect with existing workplace tools. By integrating Moveworks with Simpplr, enterprises can extend the value of their current AI investments while ensuring employees receive accurate, governed information from a trusted intranet source.

"Our customers have made significant investments in AI that take action and improve the employee experience,” said Bhavin Shah, Moveworks CEO. “This partnership with Simpplr extends those capabilities into the intranet, ensuring every interaction, whether it's finding information, completing a task, or accessing resources, happens seamlessly within the conversational workflows employees already rely on."

For Moveworks customers, the integration expands the value of their existing AI Assistant. By connecting to Simpplr One, Moveworks can now surface governed intranet content and experiences in the same conversational workflows employees already use. This ensures customers maximize their current investment in Moveworks while giving employees faster access to the trusted information they need.

“Simpplr is committed to giving customers choice in how they design their digital workplace,” said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and Cofounder at Simpplr. “This integration allows Moveworks customers to extend their assistant into Simpplr’s modern intranet, helping organizations boost productivity and increase the return on their existing digital workplace stack.”

Key benefits for Moveworks customers:

Continuity: Extend the reach of existing Moveworks deployments into Simpplr’s intranet knowledge and experiences.

Productivity: Enable employees to access trusted intranet content through the conversational tools they already use.

Value: Protect and maximize prior AI investments while strengthening the overall digital workplace ecosystem.

By integrating Moveworks into Simpplr, enterprises can protect the value of their AI strategy and deliver a more intuitive employee experience — without adding complexity to their digital workplace.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant platform, transforming productivity for over 5 million employees at more than 350 of the world's largest enterprises, including 10% of the Fortune 500. Its AI platform streamlines how employees find information and automate tasks, resolving issues instantly and freeing up the entire workforce to focus on high-value work. The company's leadership in AI has been recognized, being named to Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Enterprise, the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award, Microsoft’s 2024 Partner of the Year, and Forbes’ 2023 Cloud 100. Backed by premier investors, Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September 2024. For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit https://www.moveworks.com/.

About Simpplr

Simpplr is the AI-powered platform that unifies the digital workplace — bringing together engagement, enablement, and services to transform the employee experience. It streamlines communication, simplifies interactions, automates workflows, and elevates the everyday experience of work. The platform is intuitive, highly extensible, and built to integrate seamlessly with your existing technology. More than 1,000 leading organizations — including AAA, the NHS, Penske, and Moderna — trust Simpplr to foster a more aligned and productive workforce. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with global offices, Simpplr is backed by Norwest Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Learn more at simpplr.com.