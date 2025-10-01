BlueVoyant Partners with Axio to Modernize Cybersecurity Vendor Selection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueVoyant, the market leader in integrated security, today announced a new partnership with Axio, a leading SaaS provider of cyber risk quantification solutions. The partnership will enable BlueVoyant customers to receive customized ROI reports evidencing how much cyber risk, in financial terms, BlueVoyant products have helped to reduce or eliminate.

This collaboration aims to solve some of the cybersecurity market’s most pressing challenges, centered on the difficulty that security leaders face in justifying the value of existing capabilities and new product purchases, especially in a challenging economic climate and era when organizations are tilting most new investment towards AI.

“At BlueVoyant, we have always known our products deliver measurable value well beyond what is available in the market. However, demonstrating that value in cybersecurity can be challenging. Partnering with Axio allows us to change that. With Axio’s trusted expertise in Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), BlueVoyant customers can gain access to tailored ROI reports that clearly show how much cyber risk our solutions eliminate,” said Jim Rosenthal, founder and CEO of BlueVoyant. “Together, BlueVoyant and Axio are empowering organizations to make more confident, evidence-based security decisions.”

“From the very beginning of Axio, we’ve believed that the day would come when Axio’s insights would be of critical value to security product companies like BlueVoyant, who need to raise the bar on how their products are validated and sold. That day is here now more than ever before,” says Scott Kannry, co-founder and CEO of Axio. “We’re proud to partner with a market leading company like BlueVoyant and independently validate the value of their products, in the financial language that security leaders, CFOs and Boards of Directors are so desperate to receive.”

About BlueVoyant: BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions. http://www.bluevoyant.com

About Axio: Axio is the leader in SaaS-based risk management software, which empowers security leaders to build and optimize security programs and quantify risk for better investment prioritization and decision-making. Since 2013, Axio has been a trusted partner of the world’s leading critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and financial services organizations. Axio360 is the only risk management platform designed to align security leaders, business leaders, executives, and Boards of Directors around a common set of benchmarks, performance metrics, and shared understanding of the most critical corporate risks. Learn more at http://www.axio.com.