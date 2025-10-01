Vantor Rebrands from Maxar Intelligence, Unveils AI-Powered Platform

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantor has rebranded from Maxar Intelligence and unveiled Tensorglobe, an AI-powered spatial intelligence platform. The rebrand represents the culmination of the company’s multi-year journey to productize its core operational technology and transform from a satellite imagery provider into an end-to-end spatial intelligence company.

The name Vantor speaks to how the company unlocks a real-time competitive advantage by delivering total clarity for missions across the space, air, and ground domains, ending the era of disconnected sensor platforms. Vantor is solving the most critical challenges across the defense and commercial sectors, including the urgent need for more advanced battlespace systems and the push to unleash autonomy across every industry.

The company addresses these challenges with multi-domain spatial intelligence solutions that integrate sensor data across satellites, drones, and ground-based assets to improve decision-making and drive autonomous operations at scale. Over the past six months, Vantor has launched several AI-enabled solutions, including:

Raptor: A software suite that integrates Vantor’s unmatched 3D terrain data with a drone’s native camera to ensure that autonomous platforms can navigate effectively and extract target ground coordinates accurately in the absence of GPS.

A software suite that integrates Vantor’s unmatched 3D terrain data with a drone’s native camera to ensure that autonomous platforms can navigate effectively and extract target ground coordinates accurately in the absence of GPS. Sentry: A global-scale persistent site monitoring solution that can identify operational threats across hundreds of areas at once by integrating automated collection planning across multiple satellite constellations, including sovereign assets, with AI-driven data fusion and analytics.

A global-scale persistent site monitoring solution that can identify operational threats across hundreds of areas at once by integrating automated collection planning across multiple satellite constellations, including sovereign assets, with AI-driven data fusion and analytics. Tensorglobe: An end-to-end platform that empowers organizations to build their own spatial intelligence system. Tensorglobe fuses sensor data from space, air, and ground to create a living 3D globe, automating the intelligence cycle to keep this unified foundation up to date.

“Our business has celebrated significant milestones over the past two years—we launched six next-gen imaging satellites, introduced multiple first-of-a-kind spatial intelligence products, and signed partnerships with companies that are shaping the future of mixed reality and battlefield autonomy,” said Vantor CEO Dan Smoot. “Vantor represents a company transformed. We’re not just a satellite imagery provider. We’re delivering end-to-end solutions capable of connecting sensor data from every domain, providing a unified intelligence picture that they can turn into a competitive advantage.”

Vantor has recently partnered with leading innovators across the defense and commercial sectors to jointly build integrated intelligence solutions. Vantor is delivering the foundational spatial intelligence for Anduril’s next-gen mixed reality combat system designed for the U.S. Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command Architecture (SBMC-A) program and signed partnerships with Saab and Taiwan’s AIDC to integrate Raptor into mission-ready systems designed for contested environments.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how governments and businesses need to understand and interact with the physical world," said Dan Smoot, CEO of Vantor. "Delivering static satellite imagery and analytics through siloed web portals is no longer sufficient. Our customers need real-time intelligence about the world flowing directly into their systems to ensure that autonomous platforms can effectively navigate in the air and the ground, military units gain full command and control of the battlespace, and businesses effectively track critical assets in real time.”

Introducing Tensorglobe, Vantor’s spatial intelligence platform

As organizations race to deploy autonomous systems—for everything from the digital battlespace and global-scale site monitoring to automated mapmaking and disaster response—they are inundated by massive volumes of data coming from disconnected sensors across every domain. This data is often siloed, forcing customers to manually stitch it together before making sense of it all, delaying decision making and driving up costs.

To solve this challenge, Vantor has unveiled Tensorglobe™, an end-to-end spatial intelligence platform.

"Our customers aren’t relying on intelligence from a single source—they are investing in data and sensor systems from many partners, and they need all these capabilities to work together,” said Peter Wilczynski, Chief Product Officer at Vantor. “The accuracy and global scale of our spatial foundation, combined with our fusion and production software, is a critical differentiator. We give customers the power to integrate raw pixels from any sensor into an AI-ready living globe that can connect every human and machine to the same ground truth.”

Built on the same technology that powers Vantor’s own operations, Tensorglobe enables customers to collect and fuse spatial data with Vantor’s foundation to create a living 3D replica of Earth capable of extracting coordinates with 1-meter accuracy. The platform’s three core elements—Cortex™ for automated satellite constellation orchestration, Forge™ for real-time sensor fusion, and Nexus™ for highly secure hosting and analytics—drive automation across the intelligence cycle to update and analyze a digital twin of the globe at the pace of change.

Tensorglobe capabilities have been deployed with U.S. government, international government, and commercial customers, including in classified settings. Vantor software products power:

The U.S. government’s GEGD program, which delivers geospatial intelligence to more than 400,000 government users.

The U.S. Army’s One World Terrain program, which provides ultra-realistic 3D digital representations of the real world for mission planning, simulation, and training.

Automated tasking, data fusion, and AI-powered analytics workflows to support global-scale persistent site monitoring for initiatives like the U.S. government’s Luno program.

Tensorglobe also powers the Vantor Hub, a cloud-based environment that provides on-demand access to Vantor’s own spatial intelligence. Vantor’s other products include WorldView™ satellite tasking, 2D and 3D Vivid™ basemaps, and tailored mission solutions such as Raptor™ and Sentry™.

To learn more about Vantor and its product portfolio, visit www.vantor.com.

About Vantor

Vantor is forging the new frontier of spatial intelligence to unlock a more autonomous, interoperable world. We give decision makers and operators the power to build a unified intelligence picture, delivering the clarity they need to navigate what’s happening now and shape what’s coming next. We fuse data from the world’s most capable imaging satellites with real-time sensor feeds from space, air, and ground to create an AI-ready digital replica of Earth. Our spatial intelligence platform automates every part of the cycle—from tasking to collection to production—to update and analyze this foundation at the pace of change. Our products drive deeper mission-critical insights and connect the next generation of autonomous systems across the defense, intelligence, and commercial landscape. To learn more, visit www.vantor.com.