FBN Announces Strategic Spin-Off of Global Crop Solutions (GCS), Creating Two Independent Leaders in Digital Ag-Commerce and Crop Protection

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Business Network (FBN®) today announced the spin-off of its crop protection sourcing and first mile logistics subsidiary as a new independent company, Global Crop Solutions (GCS). The separation creates two distinct companies, each positioned to accelerate growth and better serve customers in their respective markets.

Farmers Business Network (FBN) will expand its operations as an open, asset-light digital marketplace for farmers and ranchers, providing its 120,000+ farmer members with farm inputs & supplies, financial services, and data-driven intelligence.

Global Crop Solutions (GCS) launches as an independent supplier of crop protection products, leveraging its leading registration portfolio to serve the full spectrum of wholesale and retail agricultural channels. GCS will continue to offer its products to FBN members on the FBN marketplace as a seller.

This strategic move sharpens FBN's focus on its core mission: making family farms more profitable by being the leading digital one-stop shop for farmers for goods, services, capital, and digital insights needed to run their farms. As a new independent entity, GCS is now positioned to become a key supplier to all retailers, cooperatives, and distributors, free from previous channel constraints.

"This separation marks a pivotal moment for FBN, allowing us to operate as a pure technology platform dedicated to bringing farmers more choice, savings, and convenience," said Diego Casanello, CEO of FBN. "By digitalizing the distribution and retail of goods, capital, and services and opening our network to more sellers and financial partners, we are solving one of the hardest problems for innovators in ag: cost-efficient market access to the farm gate."

FBN and GCS will maintain a strategic commercial relationship. GCS will continue as a key seller on the FBN marketplace, ensuring FBN members retain access to trusted and exclusive brands like Willowood USA® while providing GCS with continued access to FBN's high-growth digital channel.

A Focused Digital Platform for Farmers

The new, more focused FBN will accelerate its transition to a capital-efficient, marketplace-style digital platform. The platform solves the critical "cost-to-serve" challenge for third-party sellers and innovators, providing them direct access to FBN’s network of over 120,000 farmers representing more than 190 million acres. Sellers can leverage FBN's platform to self-manage placement, pricing, and promotion, giving them direct control over their marketing channels and providing direct-to-farm delivery services. This move expands FBN's offerings providing more choice to farmer members. FBN offers a growing and comprehensive range of supplies and inputs essential for farmers and ranchers, alongside services in lending, sustainability, and crop marketing.

A New Independent Powerhouse in Crop Protection

GCS launches with one of the industry's largest portfolios of post-patent crop protection products, including over 250 registrations in the U.S. and Canada. Operating an efficient, asset-light model, GCS is poised to serve the entire agricultural retail industry as a reliable wholesale and private-label partner.

"Global Crop Solutions launches today as an independent powerhouse," said Amy Yoder, CEO of GCS. "For the first time, our extensive portfolio and efficient global supply chain are fully available to all partners— from retailers, to distributors, to co-ops. Our independence unlocks immense growth potential and allows us to be the most reliable and collaborative partner to the entire agricultural industry."

About Farmers Business Network (FBN) Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is ag’s leading digital e-commerce marketplace platform and farmer-to-farmer network. Its mission is to make family farms more profitable as the farmer's copilot, providing a seamless one-stop-shop for goods, financing capital, and farm intelligence services, supported by its direct-to-farm last-mile delivery service for unmatched convenience. Powered by data solutions and AI, FBN's platform helps its 120,000+ members make more confident decisions to optimize their operations and maximize profit potential. To learn more, visit www.fbn.com.

About Global Crop Solutions (GCS) Global Crop Solutions (GCS) is a leading independent developer and supplier of post-patent crop protection products in North America. Built on one of the industry's largest registration portfolios, GCS provides high-quality, cost-effective solutions to farmers. Through its efficient, asset-light global supply chain, GCS is a trusted supplier to wholesale, co-op, and retail partners across the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.gcs-ag.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include projected financial information. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the businesses of FBN and GCS are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties.